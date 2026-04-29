Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid unveils drive to protect food and medical supplies

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday approved the launch of a strategy aimed at safeguarding essential supplies of food, medicine and industrial products against global challenges.

Sheikh Mohammed, also Prime Minister, said the National Programme to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience in the UAE would serve to bolster economic security and support sustainable growth.

Under the scheme, the government will seek to diversify import sources and promote local manufacturing and agriculture in partnership with the private sector to ensure the continued availability of staple goods.

The initiative is in support of efforts to address risks facing global supply chains by developing a comprehensive national framework that guarantees access to key commodities and enhances the country's readiness for regional and global developments.

The launch of the programme comes as the world grapples with severe disruption to supply chains owing to the Iran war and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial trading route.

UAE authorities have stated that the country has healthy stocks of food and medicine, despite the wide-ranging impact of the conflict.

The supply chain drive will focus on identifying priority products for the UAE, assessing their exposure to import risks, determining strategic markets and sources of supply, and establishing partnerships to ensure supply continuity.

It will also explore opportunities to expand agricultural production and local manufacturing, while assessing investment prospects in key sectors that support long‑term supply chain sustainability and "create international partnerships with entities capable of large‑scale production and delivery", the UAE Government Media Office said.

"In addition, the programme examines various scenarios related to these essential goods and their suppliers, evaluates the feasibility of cultivating or manufacturing these products within the UAE, and expands investment opportunities with partner countries involved in their production," the media office statement said.

Taking stock

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism said at the onset of the Iran conflict that the UAE possessed a strategic strategic stockpile of essential goods that can cover market needs for up to six months.

Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Tourism, reassured the public over the nation's robust food security during a tour of the large-scale distribution centre of leading retailer Carrefour in March.

The visit was aimed at ensuring the 'abundant availability' of food products for consumers and supporting the comprehensive monitoring of strategic stock levels.

UAE supermarkets have taken proactive steps to keep their shelves full and limit price rises in order to navigate supply challenges.

Spinneys is a big chain that is testing new routes from the UK. A recent trial shaved five days off predicted road transit times.

Promoting home-grown produce

Play 01:26 UAE's food security strategy focused on local growth

The Minister of Climate Change and Environment recently emphasised the UAE's commitment to promoting local agriculture and reducing reliance on imports.

The Emirates is “not waiting for a crisis to happen”, but is intensifying a long-term strategy to strengthen home-grown food production, Dr Amna Al Dahak told The National last week.

Speaking at the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition in Al Ain, Dr Al Dahak said the Iran conflict had highlighted the successes of the Emirates' agriculture sector and bolstered public faith in domestic produce.

The UAE has built several international partnerships to secure supply chains, while simultaneously investing in farmers to improve output and quality for the domestic and export markets, Dr Al Dahak said.

“We have seen evidence during the past six weeks that local produce has had a very strong presence in the local market, and we have seen more trust in local produce from all consumer segments in the UAE,” she added.