Oceans face unprecedented challenges, says UAE Climate Minister

The health of the world's oceans is at serious risk warned Dr Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

The minister was making her comments on World Oceans Day, June 8.

The UAE is committed to protecting ocean ecosystems and enhancing their sustainability as a vital resource at both the national and global levels, she was quoted by state news agency Wam as saying.

“Covering more than 70 per cent of the Earth's surface, our oceans are undeniably essential to human lives and livelihoods,” said Dr Al Dahak.

“They are the lifeblood of our planet, regulating our climate, providing sustenance, and supporting countless ecosystems.

“We recognise, however, that our oceans face unprecedented challenges. From the impacts of climate change, evidenced by coral bleaching and rising sea levels, to the pressures of unsustainable fishing practices, the health of our oceans is at risk.”

The UN has said that urgent action needs to be taken to address the harm being done to oceans, with 90 per cent of big fish populations depleted, and 50 per cent of coral reefs destroyed.

Earlier this year, The National reported how Sylvia Earle, one of the world’s most famous oceanographers and marine biologists, had raised the alarm over the threat posed to ocean ecosystems by climate change and overfishing. She said the world is “perilously close” to tipping the balance of ocean life.

“As a nation deeply connected to the sea, we understand the urgency of these challenges and are committed to leading the way in finding solutions,” said Dr Al Dahak.

“We recognise the responsibility we have to safeguard these resources for future generations, and we are actively implementing strategies to mitigate these threats and restore the health of our marine ecosystems.”

The UN states the ocean is key to the global economy with an estimated 40 million people being employed by ocean-based industries by 2030. Oceans also produce at least 50 per cent of the planet’s oxygen. They also absorb about 30 per cent of carbon dioxide produced by humans, buffering the impacts of global warming.

Dr Al Dahak highlighted the efforts being made by the UAE as examples of its commitment to tackling the issue both regionally and globally.

“Our efforts in mangrove preservation and coral rehabilitation have been highly successful. Work is under way on our coral rehabilitation project to outplant more than four million coral colonies in the emirate’s waters by 2030,” she said. “We are also working to achieve our 100 million mangrove plantation target by 2030. These are goals that we must all work together to achieve.

“Our commitment extends beyond our national waters. The UAE is proud to be the first nation in the Middle East to join the 100 Per Cent Alliance, a UN initiative by the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, calling on coastal states to commit to sustainable management of all ocean areas under their jurisdiction.”

