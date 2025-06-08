Culture

Film & TV

Saving the ocean is easier than we realised, says David Attenborough

Attenborough believes his new film Ocean 'is the most important story he's ever told', says director

William Mullally
William Mullally

June 08, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

In August 2022, David Attenborough was sitting in the kitchen with his daughter Susan and long-time friend and collaborator Keith Scholey. They were sketching out the idea for a new film – one that would reveal the ocean as humanity had never seen it before. It was an ambitious vision for any filmmaker, let alone one in his mid-90s.

‘We worked out that, if we were to do it, it would release in 2025,” Scholey tells The National. “Then, suddenly, Susan just looked at David and said, a little nervously: ‘2025. You’ll be 99. That seems like quite a big number.’

Attenborough, of course, was undeterred. “David just said, ‘Oh, don’t worry about that. Come on. Let’s go,” Scholey recalls.

This is David Attenborough as Scholey has always known him – brilliant, clear-minded, and indefatigable. “David is a one off,” Scholey says.

Their latest collaboration, Ocean with David Attenborough, releases today on Disney+ in the Middle East to commemorate World Oceans Day, and airs on National Geographic throughout the week. While this isn’t the first time the legendary British broadcaster and biologist has ventured into the brine, it may be his most surprising.

And it’s a positive surprise – one that Attenborough himself was struck by during production. Over the past 40 years, the deeper he’s immersed himself in the natural world, the more he’s evolved into a vocal environmental advocate. And simultaneously, the closer he’s looked at the damage caused by human activity, the more dire the picture has seemed.

A clown anemonefish on a coral reef in Raja Ampat, Indonesia. Photo: Silverback Films
A clown anemonefish on a coral reef in Raja Ampat, Indonesia. Photo: Silverback Films

 But in Ocean with David Attenborough, he and his collaborators discovered something unexpected: The ocean can be saved, and doing so may be easier than we ever imagined.

“David was completely surprised, as I was, about the capacity for the ocean to recover,” says co-director Toby Nowlan. “There’s an overriding feeling of hope in this story, and it isn’t false hope. This is a real, tangible piece of hope that we can shout about from the rooftops.”

What’s the secret to healing the ocean’s poor health? Stepping away and letting the ocean heal itself.

Nowlan says: “I didn’t really understand this until I started working on the film, despite working with wildlife all my life.”

Throughout the film, Attenborough and the crew explore once-devastated areas of the ocean that were marked for conservation, banning all fishing and other human activity. What they found is that, in each protected area, not only did the ecosystem make a roaring comeback – but the benefits spread far the area’s borders.

Attenborough says in the film: “Wherever we have given the ocean time and space, it has recovered faster and on a greater scale than we dared to imagine possible. And it has the power to go even further.”

Keith Scholey and David Attenborough on location while filming Ocean with David Attenborough. Photo: Silverback Films
Keith Scholey and David Attenborough on location while filming Ocean with David Attenborough. Photo: Silverback Films

So what exactly is the plan? “It's quite clear. It’s to protect a third of the ocean, which will fill up with life again and create a stable climate, a breathable atmosphere, and an ocean that's more abundant and fuller of life than we could ever imagine. And that's for the benefit of everyone, not just conservationists, but fisheries as well,” says Nowlan.

The campaign surrounding the initiative is called 30x30 – a push to global governments to make sure that at least 30 per cent of the ocean is protected by 2030. Enric Sala, one of the founders of the Centre for Marine Biodiversity and Conservation and a producer on Ocean with David Attenborough, was one of the leading voices of the campaign.

Sala says. “When new stated recruiting countries to support the target, the UAE was one of the first five countries that committed its support. It ended up being approved in 2022 at the Cop15 UN convention on biodiversity.”

Nowlan adds: “Now, it’s just about getting the word out and making sure it happens.”

That, in part, is why they were so glad to have the gravitas of Attenborough, particularly as their message became “a real, tangible piece of hope that we can shout about from the rooftops,” says Nowlan.

“I don’t think there’s anyone who knows the natural world better than David. His name means trust. If he says something, then it’s real. And for him to say that this is the most important story he’s ever told and the greatest message he’s ever brought to us, it really means something.”

Crewmembers Alex Warham and Jacca Deeble launching a drone to film footage of an ocean trawler. Photo: Silverback Films
Crewmembers Alex Warham and Jacca Deeble launching a drone to film footage of an ocean trawler. Photo: Silverback Films

Scholey first met Attenborough when he was 21, doing PhD research at Bristol University. He was helping him with his second-ever big series – The Living Planet – and even then, he felt like a larger-than-life figure. “I was so intimidated by him. He was a giant in the television world.”

The more he got to know Attenborough, however, the more he saw that his reputation only scratched the surface.

“He’s a renaissance person,” says Scholey. “He’s interested in everything. It’s not just zoology – I don’t think there’s anyone who knows more about classical music. I suppose that’s why time is so important to him. He never wastes a minute – and he sets very high standards.”

Scholey, 67, finds that as much as he’s changed since they met, Attenborough hasn’t changed at all. In fact, as they worked on Ocean, he often felt like he’s grown older than Attenborough has – as Attenborough’s mental state and attitude haven’t deteriorated one iota.

“Throughout my whole career with David, we’ve always worked the same way. David gives us a framework, and we go off and get researchers, find details, then come back together again. And David is collaborative throughout.

“David looks at everything with a laser, because he knows he’s going to be the guy who ends up saying it. He takes responsibility for everything he says. And the more he’s become a global figure, the more that responsibility has got increasingly onerous on him. He’s very wise.”

Toby Nowlan and David Attenborough filming the film's opening and closing scenes. Photo: Conor McDonnell
Toby Nowlan and David Attenborough filming the film's opening and closing scenes. Photo: Conor McDonnell

Ocean with David Attenborough, the result of three years of production, took its directors to all seven continents – including 500 hours filming underwater, 300 days at sea, and even sequences filmed from space. But when they think back to its production, it’s the moments with Attenborough they are most grateful for – particularly, as Attenborough acknowledges for the film, he’s nearing the end of his life’s journey.

Nowlan says: “I remember being on the beach with him, filming the opening and closing lines to the film. David said: ‘after living 100 years on Earth, I realise that nowhere is more important than the sea. And if we save the sea, we save our world.’

“David said that with such intensity and intimacy that every time I hear those words now in the film, it reaches right inside of me and just grabs my heart. It’s the most powerful words I think I’ve ever heard the man say in any film. It’s extraordinary.”

Ocean with David Attenborough is now streaming on Disney+ in the Middle East

Jetour T1 specs

Engine: 2-litre turbocharged

Power: 254hp

Torque: 390Nm

Price: From Dh126,000

Available: Now

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Mountain%20Boy
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zainab%20Shaheen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Naser%20Al%20Messabi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Lexus LX700h specs

Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor

Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh590,000

Cricket World Cup League 2

UAE squad

Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Waseem, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran, Vriitya Aravind

Fixtures

Friday, November 1 – Oman v UAE
Sunday, November 3 – UAE v Netherlands
Thursday, November 7 – UAE v Oman
Saturday, November 9 – Netherlands v UAE

BLACKBERRY
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Matt%20Johnson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Jay%20Baruchel%2C%20Glenn%20Howerton%2C%20Matt%20Johnson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW

Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman

Director: Jesse Armstrong

Rating: 3.5/5

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
WOMAN AND CHILD

Director: Saeed Roustaee

Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi

Rating: 4/5

LILO & STITCH

Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Rating: 4.5/5

Game Changer

Director: Shankar 

Stars: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram

Rating: 2/5

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
  • Flexible work arrangements
  • Pension support
  • Mental well-being assistance
  • Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
  • Financial well-being incentives 
Specs

Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric

Range: Up to 610km

Power: 905hp

Torque: 985Nm

Price: From Dh439,000

Available: Now

NYBL PROFILE

Company name: Nybl 

Date started: November 2018

Founder: Noor Alnahhas, Michael LeTan, Hafsa Yazdni, Sufyaan Abdul Haseeb, Waleed Rifaat, Mohammed Shono

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: Software Technology / Artificial Intelligence

Initial investment: $500,000

Funding round: Series B (raising $5m)

Partners/Incubators: Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 4, Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 6, AI Venture Labs Cohort 1, Microsoft Scale-up 

Specs

Engine: Duel electric motors
Power: 659hp
Torque: 1075Nm
On sale: Available for pre-order now
Price: On request

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode

Directors: Raj & DK

Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon

Rating: 4/5

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

While you're here
While you're here
Kibsons%20Cares
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERecycling%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3EAny%20time%20you%20receive%20a%20Kibsons%20order%2C%20you%20can%20return%20your%20cardboard%20box%20to%20the%20drivers.%20They%E2%80%99ll%20be%20happy%20to%20take%20it%20off%20your%20hands%20and%20ensure%20it%20gets%20reused%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EKind%20to%20health%20and%20planet%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESolar%20%E2%80%93%2025-50%25%20of%20electricity%20saved%3Cbr%3EWater%20%E2%80%93%2075%25%20of%20water%20reused%3Cbr%3EBiofuel%20%E2%80%93%20Kibsons%20fleet%20to%20get%2020%25%20more%20mileage%20per%20litre%20with%20biofuel%20additives%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESustainable%20grocery%20shopping%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENo%20antibiotics%3Cbr%3ENo%20added%20hormones%3Cbr%3ENo%20GMO%3Cbr%3ENo%20preservatives%3Cbr%3EMSG%20free%3Cbr%3E100%25%20natural%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

North Pole stats

Distance covered: 160km

Temperature: -40°C

Weight of equipment: 45kg

Altitude (metres above sea level): 0

Terrain: Ice rock

South Pole stats

Distance covered: 130km

Temperature: -50°C

Weight of equipment: 50kg

Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300

Terrain: Flat ice
 

Why seagrass matters
  • Carbon sink: Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests
  • Marine nursery: Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates
  • Biodiversity: Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds
  • Coastal protection: Reduce erosion and improve water quality
EMILY%20IN%20PARIS%3A%20SEASON%203
%3Cp%3ECreated%20by%3A%20Darren%20Star%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Lily%20Collins%2C%20Philippine%20Leroy-Beaulieu%2C%20Ashley%20Park%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202.75%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Price, base: Dh1,731,672

Engine: 6.5-litre V12

Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 770hp @ 8,500rpm

Torque: 720Nm @ 6,750rpm

Fuel economy: 19.6L / 100km

More from this package
Specs%3A%202024%20McLaren%20Artura%20Spider
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%20and%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20power%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20700hp%20at%207%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20torque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20720Nm%20at%202%2C250rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eight-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E330kph%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh1.14%20million%20(%24311%2C000)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
Fines for littering

In Dubai:

Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro

Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle. 
Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle

In Sharjah and other emirates
Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah
Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts
Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah
Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi
Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain
Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches 

How much sugar is in chocolate Easter eggs?
  • The 169g Crunchie egg has 15.9g of sugar per 25g serving, working out at around 107g of sugar per egg
  • The 190g Maltesers Teasers egg contains 58g of sugar per 100g for the egg and 19.6g of sugar in each of the two Teasers bars that come with it
  • The 188g Smarties egg has 113g of sugar per egg and 22.8g in the tube of Smarties it contains
  • The Milky Bar white chocolate Egg Hunt Pack contains eight eggs at 7.7g of sugar per egg
  • The Cadbury Creme Egg contains 26g of sugar per 40g egg
SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20IPHONE%2014%20PRO%20MAX
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7%22%20Super%20Retina%20XDR%20OLED%2C%202796%20x%201290%2C%20460ppi%2C%20120Hz%2C%202000%20nits%20max%2C%20HDR%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20P3%2C%20always-on%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20A16%20Bionic%2C%206-core%20CPU%2C%205-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256%2F512GB%20%2F%201TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iOS%2016%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Triple%2048MP%20main%20(f%2F1.78)%20%2B%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.2)%20%2B%2012MP%20telephoto%20(f%2F2.8)%2C%206x%20optical%2C%2015x%20digital%2C%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Portrait%20Lighting%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20HD%20%40%2030fps%2C%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%2C%20ProRes%20(4K)%20%40%2030fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012MP%20TrueDepth%20(f%2F1.9)%2C%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Portrait%20Lighting%3B%20Animoji%2C%20Memoji%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A04K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%2C%20ProRes%20(4K)%20%40%2030fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204323mAh%2C%20up%20to%2029h%20video%2C%2025h%20streaming%20video%2C%2095h%20audio%3B%20fast%20charge%20to%2050%25%20in%2030min%3B%20MagSafe%2C%20Qi%20wireless%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Apple%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Face%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lightning%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP68%2C%20dust%2Fsplash%2Fwater%20resistant%20up%20to%206m%20up%20to%2030min%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20eSIM%20%2F%20eSIM%20%2B%20eSIM%20(US%20models%20use%20eSIMs%20only)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Deep%20purple%2C%20gold%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20black%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPhone%2014%20Pro%20Max%2C%20USB-C-to-Lightning%20cable%2C%20one%20Apple%20sticker%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh4%2C699%20%2F%20Dh5%2C099%20%2F%20Dh5%2C949%20%2F%20Dh6%2C799%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
TRAP

Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue

Director: M Night Shyamalan

Rating: 3/5

UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Updated: June 08, 2025, 3:17 AM`
EnvironmentFilmUKOceans
Read next...
Stanley Tucci's latest food documentary series Tucci in Italy is streaming on Disney+. Photo: National Geographic

Tucci doesn't want to be globetrotting food expert like Bourdain

Jerry Lewis. left, talks to Pierre Etaix during the filming of The Day the Clown Cried in 1972. AFP

Controversial 'lost' Jerry Lewis film discovered in Sweden after 53 years

Saving the ocean is easier than we realised, says David Attenborough

TimeframeWhen Paris Hilton came to Dubai to find a best friend

Why Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reunited after 38 years for Thug Life

InterviewTucci doesn't want to be globetrotting food expert like Bourdain

Special report: Inside the June 3 massacre now etched into Sudan's collective memory

Cartoon for June 7, 2025

Eid Al Adha fireworks light up UAE holiday celebrations

Middle East Today: Israeli strikes on Beirut

Eid Al Adha fireworks light up UAE holiday celebrations

Eid Al Adha fireworks light up UAE holiday celebrations

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayers in Abu Dhabi

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayers in Abu Dhabi

Eid Al Adha 2025: Worshippers gather across the UAE for prayers

Eid Al Adha 2025: Worshippers gather across the UAE for prayers

Hajj 2025: Pilgrims carry out 'stoning of the devil' ritual

Hajj 2025: Pilgrims carry out 'stoning of the devil' ritual