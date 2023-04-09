Sir David Attenborough discovers skull of prehistoric predator in new BBC programme

In his new BBC programme Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster, Sir David Attenborough has unearthed the skull of a ferocious Jurassic predator.

The one-hour documentary will see Sir David, 96, explore the history of the prehistoric marine reptile, the pliosaur.

“Pliosaurs were the biggest and most formidable hunters in the Jurassic seas — the marine equivalent, you might say, of T-rex,” the naturalist and broadcaster said.

“The skull of this one is, by itself, over two metres long and armed with massive fangs.”

Joining Sir David is a team of expert scientists and palaeontologists as they work to better understand the Jurassic predator.

The documentary is filmed across the UK and promises to combine groundbreaking science with gripping storytelling and state-of-the-art CGI to tell the tale of this phenomenal predator of the Jurassic world.

“The programme will reveal all kinds of new details about these terrifying hunters that preyed on Lyme Regis's better-known ichthyosaurs,” Sir David said.

The skull is believed to be from a completely new species of the pliosaur, and will aid the team in working out how the creature looked and behaved, and its hunting methods.

Naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough. PA

“It's wonderful to be back on location with David,” said the programme's executive producer, Mike Gunton.

"His eyes absolutely lit up when we told him about this amazing find. He couldn't wait to join the dig and get a first look at the fossil bones for himself.”

The BBC's head of commissioning, Jack Bootle, said, “This film promises to be a thrilling trip through time to a moment when monsters ruled the seas around Britain.

“I can't wait for viewers to experience it.”

Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster follows the success of BBC One's Wild Isles.