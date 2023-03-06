David Attenborough's new BBC show Wild Isles could be his last on-location series

A new wildlife series by David Attenborough will be on air next week.

Wild Isles is a BBC documentary series that shows the legendary wildlife presenter exploring the UK’s wild islands, forests, rivers, beaches and meadows.

And while fans will be excited to hear the famed, soothing Received Pronunciation tones of the naturalist on their screens again, it is likely to be his last on-location series, reports The Observer.

The new show is the first to feature Attenborough on camera on location since the filming of Green Planet, which was shot more than four years ago.

The presenter's family and representatives say he is not retiring but The Observer reports that his international travels will cease.

A representative for Attenborough said he had plenty of things in the pipeline.

The first episode of the new BBC series will be shown on March 12 and is Attenborough’s first studying British natural history. Filmed over a three-year period, it shows the wildlife enthusiast taking viewers from a bluefin tuna gathering off the coast of Cornwall, to black grouse spotting in Scotland’s Cairngorms.

Producers used the latest technology to capture dramatic footage that shows unique animal behaviours from sea eagles mid-hunt to beautiful butterflies engaging in battle.

“In my long lifetime, I have travelled to almost every corner of our planet. I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels,” Attenborough said about the series.

Sir David Attenborough delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference, or Cop26, in Glasgow on November 1, 2021. Reuters

Reported to reveal a previously unseen side of British wildlife, the show is a collaboration between the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, the World Wildlife Fund and The Open University.

After a nearly seven decades-long career, Attenborough previously told friends and family that he planned to retire from the camera after speaking at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow in 2021, reported The Independent.