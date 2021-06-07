World Oceans Day: 20 remarkable images of our most precious resource

The world's oceans face an unprecedented challenge from man-made threats

Environmental campaigners and other nature lovers will come together on Tuesday to celebrate the wonders of the world's oceans and send out a vital message over the need to preserve them for generations to come.

World Oceans Day was established by the UN and marked for the first time on June 8, 2009.

It aims to raise awareness of the importance of the Earth's precious resource, encourage sustainable development and deliver a call to action over threats such as global warming and pollution.

Oceans cover three quarters of the planet's surface, contain 97 per cent of its water, and represent 99 per cent of the living space on the planet by volume, according to UN figures.

Evening-AD Skateboarding on Hudayriat Island, in Abu Dhabi on June 4, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Reporter: N/A NewsWhen things get heated in the UAE - in pictures

Al Gaffal dhow racing in Dubai – in pictures

Cabriolet open-air film festival in Beirut - in pictures

The theme of World Oceans Day 2021 is The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods.

It aims to shed light on the key role of the ocean as a life source, supporting humanity and marine life.

Updated: June 8, 2021 08:02 AM

