Runner sets world record for fastest marathon wearing a kandura while carrying UAE flag

A runner set a Guinness world record at the London Marathon for the fastest time by a participant wearing traditional Emirati attire.

Sadique Ahamed completed the 26.2-mile (42.2km) course in a time of 3:19:20, wearing his kandura and at times carrying a UAE flag.

He was presented with a certificate for his achievement at the end of the race.

Posting on Instagram, he said the challenge was “not easy, not normal”, but for the UAE, “everything is possible”.

Using a heart emoji, he said: "As a resident, this country gave me the opportunity to become who I am today. This run is my respect and this record is for UAE.”

His post has been met with hundreds of likes and positive comments hailing his achievement.

It is not his first long-distance challenge. Mr Ahamed's social media platform shows him completing the Abu Dhabi Marathon dressed as a fire officer, complete with safety helmet, and another dressed in a suit.

A host of records were broken at this year's London Marathon. The most high-profile was Sabastian Sawe, the Kenyan runner, who said he was living proof that “nothing is impossible” after becoming the first athlete to break the two-hour barrier in an official marathon to win the race in a world record one hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds.

A new standard was also set in the women’s race, won by Ethiopian runner Tigist Assefa, who defended her crown with a women’s world record time of two hours, 15 minutes and 41 seconds.

A further 36 new records were confirmed across the day, out of 71 attempts, which Guinness World Records (GWR) said “reflected the scale, creativity and determination that define the TCS London Marathon”.

Organisers said of Mr Ahamed's new record: "It’s a fantastic achievement and a brilliant representation of Emirati culture on a global stage at the London Marathon."

Among the attempts, records were broken or set for fastest marathon dressed as a book character, cheerleader, supervillain, academic and firefighter. One record-breaker wore foam clogs, another was blindfolded while others entered dressed as a swimmer, microphone and an emoji.

Others also chose national attire, with competitors wearing traditional Indian, Nepalese and Korean dress.

One competitor also set a record for knitting the longest scarf while running a marathon.

A total of 38 world records were set by runners at this year's London Marathon. PA Info

On the finish line, to verify all new world records set was official GWR adjudicator Will Munford, who said: “Having adjudicated at the TCS London Marathon before, it’s always a privilege to return and experience the scale and energy of the event.

“Today has been particularly special, with record-breaking performances at the elite level – including the first sub-two-hour marathon under record-eligible conditions – alongside so many successful GWR title attempts across the field. What makes it truly unique is that every participant, from elite athletes to mass runners, shares the same finish line and the same medal.

“All 71 GWR challenges demonstrated real commitment and determination, and we’re delighted to recognise those who have achieved a record with a place in the next edition of our book.”

London Marathon Events chief executive Hugh Brasher said: “It is, without doubt, the greatest day in London Marathon history. People said Sir Roger Bannister’s mile [the first run in under four minutes] was the greatest sporting moment of the 20th century. Is this the greatest sporting moment of the 21st century? I don’t know but it was just brilliant.”