Sheikh Hamdan reviews intervention vehicle designed to tackle flooding in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Sunday reviewed several projects being developed by the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority.

They include a rapid intervention vehicle being introduced to strengthen Dubai's flood defences, the smart bus station and soft-mobility parking spots.

The rapid intervention vehicle has been created to enhance Dubai’s readiness for emergencies and heavy rainfall, while also ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow.

It has four pumps with a combined capacity of about 60,000 litres per minute, equivalent to the operating efficiency of 10 conventional pumps or 25 water-suction tankers.

It can pump water at a rate of 1,000 litres per second and operate in depths of up to 1.8 metres. As well as the pumps and related engines, it has rainwater suction hoses, a hose reel trailer, a rescue boat for evacuations and a thermal drone for field monitoring and assessment. It is also fitted with a backup generator and a lighting tower.

It is hoped the vehicle will reduce response times for water-related emergencies by more than 75 per cent.

Smart bus station

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the smart bus station, which is now 90 per cent complete.

Sited on Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Barsha 2, near Mall of the Emirates, the bus station features the full conversion of customer services into contactless, paperless digital services.

It is also equipped with solar panels to reduce energy consumption, cameras powered by artificial intelligence for crowd management and smart sensors to monitor air quality.

Soft-mobility parking

The soft-mobility parking project aims to streamline the use of bicycles and electric scooters.

The facilities feature modern designs that provide shade and protection from sunlight, scooter-charging capability and smart systems for monitoring usage.

The project comes against a backdrop of growth in bicycle use, which rose annually by 23 per cent to 57.6 million trips in 2025.

“The variety of futuristic mass transit projects we witness today is not the outcome of infrastructure development priorities alone, but a comprehensive redefinition of the concept of urban mobility in keeping with the highest international standards, reflecting Dubai's ambition to be the city that is quickest to anticipate the future and most capable of turning it into tangible reality,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“We operate with a clear vision based on innovation as a core principle and advanced technologies as a key tool for transforming lives and achieving leadership. We are committed to supporting and accelerating the adoption of smart and sustainable solutions, enhancing systemic efficiency, amplifying its developmental impact, and ensuring the highest quality of life for citizens, residents, and visitors.”