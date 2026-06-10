Sharjah begins major tunnel project to ease Dubai commuter traffic

A long-awaited project to significantly ease traffic congestion from Sharjah to Dubai gets under way this weekend.

The development of a new tunnel at Al Taawun roundabout means there will be diversions while the work takes place.

The area is a key route for commuters from Sharjah to Dubai and is notorious for long queues of traffic, especially from Al Nahda Bridge to the roundabout.

From Saturday, June 13, motorists will be diverted through Al Corniche Street while the work takes place. The completion date has not yet been announced.

“The project will enhance the efficiency of the road network and improve the traffic flow across the emirate,” said Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority. “We urge road users to adhere to the approved traffic diversions and follow traffic safety instructions to ensure their safety and to maintain a smooth traffic flow.”

Motorists have welcomed a project to ease traffic in Sharjah. Photo: Ali Al Shouk / The National Info

The development was largely welcomed by motorists in Sharjah who have long endured heavy traffic congestion in the area.

Saeed Ali, an Egyptian resident of Sharjah who works in Dubai, said the new tunnel would solve a long-standing problem. “I moved to Sharjah 15 years ago, and Al Taawun roundabout is a major concern to me due to heavy traffic in the morning and in the evening. The tunnel will ease traffic,” he said. “It is a brilliant project.”

He regularly uses the route to reach his apartment but hopes that any disruption from the roadworks is kept to a minimum.

“It is good they started in the summer, when there are no schools and less traffic, but I hope they finish it quickly as I’m afraid of heavier traffic when schools are back,” he said.

Ismail Abdulkareem, an Iraqi resident in Sharjah who works as a graphic designer at a company in Dubai, also hoped the roadworks would be completed soon.

“Al Nahda bridge is a key access point for many routes and is usually very busy with school buses, lorries and motorists,” he said. “We could face major traffic congestion on alternative roads, which could cause so much anxiety to drivers.”

Diversions are also to start on Saturday to accommodate roadworks at the nearby Al Khulafa to Al Rashideen junction.