One e-scooter, one rider: Safety reminder as Dubai's RTA works to connect more communities

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has renewed a safety warning to e-scooter riders as it aims to connect more neighbourhoods with city landmarks.

The RTA has outlined to The National regulations for the safe use of e-scooters covering speed limits, the ban on two people riding and safety equipment.

It said the rules were established to prevent accidents and protect riders and pedestrians. It has called on the public to report unsafe riding such as two people sharing an e-scooter.

“The RTA continues to emphasise that e-scooters must only be used by one rider at a time, within designated tracks, while wearing the required safety gear, including helmets,” an RTA spokesman told The National. "We always remind all e-scooter users in Dubai that riding with a passenger or carrying a person on a single e-scooter is strictly prohibited under the safety regulations in Dubai.

“If you see unsafe or illegal use, such as two people sharing one scooter, please report it to the Dubai Police.”

Dangerous riding

There has been an increasing number of injuries from e-scooter collisions and some doctors said they have attended to more than 10 accidents a month involving speeding e-scooters.

Police, too, have urged the public to report dangerous riders, while pedestrians have raised safety concerns about e-scooter users racing on pavements.

The RTA spokesman said the rules were formulated “to ensure the rider’s safety, maintain balance and prevent accidents. Through continued public co-operation and responsible riding, we can ensure a safer and more sustainable mobility environment for everyone in Dubai”.

Many UAE residents are calling for stricter implementation of the e-scooter rules. The National

Micromobility to rise

“The RTA plans to enhance infrastructure in residential areas to increase bicycle and e-scooter use and connect residential communities with key destinations. All new projects will be announced through the RTA’s official communication channels,” the spokesman said.

The RTA said zones were designated for e-scooter use within communities and shared spaces with vehicles clearly marked out so both vehicle drivers and e-scooter riders exercise caution.

“The use of e-scooters is permitted along designated tracks and within residential neighbourhoods where the RTA has implemented safe street measures including reducing the speed limit to 30kph and applying safe street signs and red-carpet markings to alert vehicle drivers to the shared street zone at community access points,” the spokesman said.

“Outside those zones where the safe street concept has not been implemented, the use of bicycles and e-scooters is not permitted within the neighbourhoods.”

Shared pathways

The RTA has warned that all road users must be cautious in shared zones where vehicles, e-scooters and bicycles operate as these areas will continue to rise across the emirate.

“Members of the public are encouraged to stay aware of shared paths, avoid walking or standing in designated micromobility lanes. Safety on shared paths is a shared responsibility and mutual awareness plays a vital role in preventing accidents,” the spokesman said.

He reiterated the warning for e-scooter riders to follow the rules.

“E-scooters riders are required to use the authorised types of e-scooters only at designated tracks, adhere to approved speed limits, and always wear appropriate safety gear. Riding responsibly and dismounting at pedestrian crossings and remaining alert are essential to protecting both riders and other road users,” he said.

Fines and penalties

Dubai Police fines riders who flout regulations.

The RTA spokesman said according to the government’s executive council resolution No 13 of 2022, “monitoring and penalising non-compliant users fall under the mandate of Dubai Police to ensure public safety and compliance.”

“The RTA has provided road markings and speed limit signs, as well as instructional signs highlighting key safety and riding requirements, to ensure all users adhere to the regulations,” the authority said.

Fines across the Emirates vary with Dubai Police charging a Dh300 penalty for e-scooters on roads with speed limits exceeding 60kph where e-bikes are banned. Authorities have also warned that e-scooters and e-bikes should not be used by anyone under the age of 16. Dubai communities including Town Square managed by Nshama have warned of Dh1,050 fines on e-scooter riders who break rules.

In Ajman police have banned all e-scooters on streets and public roads. Abu Dhabi Police, too, has warned riders were not permitted on pedestrian lanes and roads with speed limits of 60kph and over.

As per general rules, e-scooter riders must wear helmets, reflective jackets, never carry passengers, attach lights on the front and rear of the scooters and the maximum speed limit should be set at 20kph.