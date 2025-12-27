Dubai Police confiscate e-bikes from 90 reckless riders around Kite Beach

Dubai Police on Saturday announced that 90 e-bike riders have been reprimanded and their equipment confiscated due to a string of breaches in the Kite Beach area.

The force shared video footage online to illustrate some of the offences. It shows riders performing stunts on one wheel, travelling at high speeds while filming themselves, and committing various other breaches.

“Public safety is not a choice — it is a shared responsibility,” Dubai Police wrote on X. “Dubai Police has taken action against 90 individuals and confiscated their electric bikes following dangerous violations committed on sports tracks at Kite Beach. They reaffirmed a zero-tolerance policy toward anyone who disregards the law or safety regulations.”

Last month, the force arrested teenagers who posed a “significant danger” “to the public after being caught riding illegally modified e-bikes at speeds of more than 100kph.

Bidding for safety

Dubai has repeatedly encouraged the safe and responsible use of e-bikes and e-scooters as a "last mile" mode of transport to improve connectivity and encourage people to ditch their cars for short trips and help the environment.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has previously stated that e-bikes should not be used on roads with a speed limit of more than 60kph and that e-scooters and e-bikes should not be used by anyone under the age of 16.

Last month, Dubai Police urged the public to report dangerous e-scooter riders as doctors across the UAE encounter an increasing number of injuries related to collisions.

“Misusing scooters is one of the major challenges in terms of road safety, especially in populated areas,” Dubai Police told The National, urging residents to report dangerous behaviour on the Police Eye service on the official app or by calling 901.

The force said four e-scooter riders were killed between January and June this year, while 15,029 e-scooters were confiscated for breaching traffic rules in the first five months of this year. Ten were killed last year in Dubai, with 259 injured. Authorities recorded 254 accidents involving e-scooters and bicycles.

