Dubai Police arrest teenagers caught riding modified e-bikes at more than 100kph on running tracks

Dubai Police have arrested teenagers who posed a "significant danger" to the public after being caught riding illegally modified electric bikes at speeds of more than 100kph on jogging and walking tracks in the emirate.

The force said legal action was taken against the young bikers, with their parents being summoned by officers to highlight the risks of the reckless behaviour. The offences took place at sports tracks in the Nad Al Sheba area, as well as other parts of Dubai.

Police in Dubai have seized 101 electric bikes and issued 130 fines in the past in an effort tackle the improper use of e-bikes.

“This behaviour poses a serious risk to track users, including athletes and pedestrians, as well as to the young riders themselves,” said Maj Gen Saif Al Mazrouei, assistant commandant for operations affairs at Dubai Police.

He stressed that e-bikes designed for recreational use or limited commutes should not be used on sports tracks and warned people to refrain from altering bikes to increase their speed in a way that makes them comparable to motorcycles. “This poses a significant danger not only to the riders but also to others, and it violates regulations governing their use,” Maj Gen Al Mazrouei added.

He said police patrols conducted extensive field campaigns after complaints from members of the community over teenage riders flouting rules and proving a nuisance in neighbourhoods.

Parents held to account

Maj Gen Al Mazrouei said parental neglect and poor supervision had contributed to a rise in negative behaviour among children. He urged families to take responsibility for educating their children about how to use e-bikes safely, ensuring they stick to designated riding zones and abide by key safety measures such as wearing helmets and reflective vests.

Police said they would continue to carry out awareness campaigns in residential areas and along jogging and walking tracks. “In co-operation with strategic partners, these efforts aim to foster a culture of safety, promote positive behaviours in the community and create a safe environment for all road users and athletes,” Maj Gen Al Mazrouei added.

Boosting safety

Dubai has encouraged the safe and responsible use of e-bikes and e-scooters as a "last mile" mode of transport to improve connectivity, encourage people to ditch their cars for short trips and help the environment.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has previously stated that e-bikes should not be used on roads with a speed limit of more than 60kph and that e-scooters and e-bikes should not be used by anyone under the age of 16.

Dubai Police this week urged the public to report dangerous e-scooter riders as doctors across the UAE encounter an increasing number of injuries related to collisions.

“Misusing scooters is one of the major challenges in terms of road safety, especially in populated areas,” Dubai Police told The National, urging residents to report dangerous behaviour on the Police Eye service on the official app or by calling 901.

The force said four e-scooter riders were killed between January and June this year, while 15,029 e-scooters were confiscated for breaching traffic rules in the first five months of 2025. Ten were killed last year in Dubai, with 259 injured. Authorities recorded 254 accidents involving e-scooters and bicycles.

