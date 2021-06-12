Dubai to encourage use of bikes and e-scooters for 'last mile' to Expo bus stations

Cycling and walking will be encouraged to and from nine Expo 2020 bus stations with the improvement of green transport routes in Dubai.

The Roads and Transport Authority will work in collaboration with Nakheel, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Tecom and Dubai Properties to encourage more people to ditch their cars and take public transport instead during the international exhibition that begins in October.

This will encourage people to use non-conventional mobility means like walking and biking and the use of e-scooters Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer

The project will add 45 kilometres of cycle tracks, 226 pedestrian paths and 857 dropped kerbs to provide better access for wheelchairs and e-scooters at key transit points for Expo 2020 Dubai.

“The project focuses on improving the surrounding environment as it will promote the integration of multi-modal transit means,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, RTA director general.

“Improvements include providing pedestrian pavements and addressing traffic safety requirements such as safe crossings, and traffic signals designated for pedestrians and cyclists."

On completion, it is hoped improved access will encourage the public to use pedestrian walking paths as well as public transport means like the metro, tram, marine transport and public buses.

Walkways and cycle tracks wil be improved to give better access to 9 bus statons across Dubai to encourage more people to use public transport. Courtesy: RTA

Improvements will focus around nine bus stations, including Al Baraha, Al Ghubaiba, Al Jafiliya, Business Bay 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, International City, Palm Jumeirah, Etisalat and the Union Bus Stations.

The works include a host of speed calming measures such as humps, shared cycling and pedestrian tracks, shared cycling and vehicles lanes, roadside parking slots and wider pedestrian pavements.

Although e-scooters have been banned from public parks in Dubai, the emirate is running a year-long trial in five areas of the city to establish their safe use.

Rental stations can be found in commuter hotspots like Downtown Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Internet City, 2nd of December Street, Al Rigga and Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

It is hoped more people will take electric-powered transport to access other public transport systems.

“These improvements will address the first and last mile needs,” said Mr Al Tayer.

“We are providing elements that assist with the integration of public transit, such as bus stops, cycling tracks, pedestrian crossings, rest areas, shaded paths, landscaped areas, parking for rented cars, and bike racks.

“This will encourage people to use non-conventional mobility means like walking and biking and the use of e-scooters in commuting between their homes and public transport stations.”