Dubai Police seize Batmobile-style modified car from reckless driver

Dubai Police have seized a vehicle and taken legal action against its driver after a video showing a series of high-speed traffic breaches went viral on social media.

Footage shared online shows the black vehicle, which resembles the fictional Batmobile from the Batman franchise, driving at high speeds while modifications cause flames to burst from the exhaust and the engine is excessively loud.

Brig Juma bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Department of Traffic, confirmed that traffic patrols had tracked down the vehicle after it was filmed performing dangerous stunts across Dubai, posing a direct threat to public safety. The vehicle has since been impounded.

“The road is not a stage for stunts or risky experiments,” Brig bin Suwaidan said.

“Such behaviours are not only a nuisance but are extremely dangerous. Illegal modifications and reckless driving can lead to severe accidents, distract other road users, and cause a loss of vehicle control.”

The driver now faces strict legal measures, including a fine of up to Dh10,000 ($2,720) to release the impounded vehicle, which appears to be a Lamborghini.

Brig bin Suwaidan explained that Dubai Police use the latest technology and digital monitoring to identify offenders, whether through field patrols or by investigating content shared on social media.

“Maintaining calm and discipline on our roads is a shared responsibility,” he said. “We urge all motorists to respect traffic laws, avoid illegal vehicle modifications and ensure the safety and peace of our community.”

What are the rules about noisy vehicles?

Under the federal traffic law, owners of vehicles that make noise louder than 95 decibels can be fined Dh2,000 and get 12 black points on their licences.

In October, the Dubai Civility Committee held its inaugural meeting, led by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, with senior directors of several Dubai entities in attendance.

“A city’s civilisation is measured not only by its buildings and economy, but by its spirit and values, the ethics of its people, the cleanliness of its streets, the beauty of its details, the refinement of residents’ behaviour and their respect for regulations, and its unique urban identity,” Mr Al Gergawi said.

At Eternity’s Gate Director: Julian Schnabel Starring: Willem Dafoe, Oscar Isaacs, Mads Mikkelsen Three stars