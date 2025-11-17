Dubai Police tackle road noise by rolling out more AI radar technology

Dubai Police will expand its radar capacity to catch noisy vehicles and bring more calm to the emirate’s roads.
It will result in modified cars and motorbikes with loud noises that cause disturbances being flagged and their drivers prosecuted.
Major General Saif Al Mazrouei, acting assistant commander-in-chief for operations at Dubai Police, said the AI-powered radar can detect the noises and document the offence whenever the noise limit is crossed.
“The radar can detect vehicles using horns without necessary reason and likewise with noises from the audio system,” he said in a statement. “It is part of the smart radars adopted by Dubai Police for the safety and comfort of the society.”
In March, Dubai Police revealed how the new technology, as well as picking up noisy vehicles, can detect if passengers are wearing seat belts or not. Now, following a meeting between the force and the Dubai Civility Committee, the plan has been revised to introduce more radar units than originally planned. The exact number of units was not disclosed.
Maj Gen Al Mazrouei said the force will also continue monitoring and catching noisy vehicles through police patrols, as well as conducting campaigns to raise awareness among road users. “Our aim is to make Dubai the safest and most calm city globally,” he said.
What are the rules about noisy vehicles?
Under the federal traffic law, owners of vehicles exceeding 95 decibels can be fined Dh2,000 and get 12 black points.
In October, the Dubai Civility Committee held its inaugural meeting, chaired by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Chairman of the Committee, with the attendance of senior directors of different Dubai entities.
Mr Al Gergawi said: “A city’s civilisation is measured not only by its buildings and economy, but by its spirit and values, the ethics of its people, the cleanliness of its streets, the beauty of its details, the refinement of residents’ behaviour and their respect for regulations, and its unique urban identity.”
