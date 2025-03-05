Dubai installs traffic cameras that detect if drivers are seat-belted – even through tinted windows

New traffic cameras<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank"> in Dubai</a> are able to detect if drivers are wearing a seat belt or have modified their engine to make it louder. The cameras, which use <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/artificial-intelligence/" target="_blank">artificial intelligence</a> to determine if a driver is breaking the rules of the road, were trialled over the past three years at selected sites but are now widespread across the emirate. Police can use the cameras to identify a total of 17 traffic offences. The cameras take a photo and short video clip to issue a fine without any human interaction. Police would not divulge the locations of the new cameras but did say most traffic cameras were using the new technology. A senior figure from Dubai Police said the new network is so advanced, the cameras can see through<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/car-window-tints-let-drivers-hide-from-law-say-uae-experts-1.56063" target="_blank"> tinted windows </a>to determine whether the driver is wearing a seat belt. “The device uses infrared imaging technology, which helps to take clear picture of the driver and the passenger,” Brigadier Mohammed Ali Karam, director of the Traffic Technologies Department at the General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police, told <i>The National. "</i>Even if the driver is wearing black clothes, the seat belt can be detected. The new radar can differentiate between clothing and a seat belt, even in low light conditions. The 10-second video of the offence and the picture is enough evidence to issue a ticket. People can use the Dubai Police app to send an objection if there was a mistake.” Motorists caught not wearing their seat belt face fines of up to Dh400 ($109), as well as being given four black points on their driving licence. The capabilities of the new cameras stretch beyond detecting whether somebody has their seat belt on, Brig Karam said. “The radar can also catch distracted drivers who use mobile phones while driving. The radar detects hand movements and assesses whether a driver is using their mobile. Distracted driving is a major contributor to accidents,” he told a press conference on Wednesday. “In the past. officers used to stand at intersections to catch offenders in the act but the new technology will issue a fine immediately. It is part of transforming Dubai into a smart city. Our aim is to make the roads safer using cutting-edge technology.” Another facet of the upgraded camera system is its capacity to detect whether someone has souped-up their car so the engine is louder than is legally permitted. “Dubai Police have installed new radar aimed at curbing the activities of noisy drivers,” Brig Karam said. "These innovative radar are capable of capturing sound and video, as well as measuring the noise levels of passing vehicles in decibels." Those motorists who are caught with illegally modified engines face a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points on their licence. Drivers are allowed up to 24 black points a year before their licence is suspended. A fine is issued if the noise from an engine exceeds 95 decibels.