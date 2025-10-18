Dubai Police team up with Parkin to trace drivers with outstanding fines

Dubai Police have signed a deal with Parkin to help find vehicles linked to outstanding fines, crimes and traffic offences.

The force said on Saturday that the agreement with the emirate's largest provider of public parking facilities will connect police traffic management systems with Parkin’s smart parking and payment platforms.

The system will help Dubai Police identify vehicles with outstanding fines or seizure orders as soon as they use Parkin facilities. It will also help detect vehicles wanted in connection with criminal or traffic cases.

The move, signed at the Gitex Global exhibition that ended on Friday, aims to achieve full digital integration, ensure seamless data sharing and improve the quality and efficiency of services offered to the public.

Brig Issam Al Awar, acting director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the partnership will allow both sides to use advanced technologies to manage traffic and parking more effectively, while also helping to improve traffic flow and support better planning.

“This project is a big step forward for road safety in Dubai,” said Brig Al Awar.

“It will improve monitoring, ensure compliance with traffic laws and reduce cases of unpaid fines or unlicensed vehicles on the road, all of which contribute to a safer and happier city.”

Mohamed Al Ali, chief executive of Parkin, said: “This collaboration reflects Parkin’s commitment to innovation and to supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming one of the world’s smartest and most sustainable cities.”

Parkin was set up in 2024 by the Dubai government to manage the emirate’s parking infrastructure.

