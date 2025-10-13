Sheikh Mohammed hails UAE's digital vision at Gitex Global

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, set out the UAE's plans to be at the heart of digital transformation as he attended the opening day of the emirate's flagship Gitex Global conference on Monday.
The major technology and artificial intelligence event will this week bring together more than 6,800 exhibitors from 170 countries to show how cutting-edge innovation and enterprise can be a driving force for progress.
This year's event will put the rapid rise of AI – and its key role in shaping the global landscape – into sharp focus.
Global technology giants such as Alibaba Cloud, G42, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and Siemens will take centre stage during the week-long gathering at Dubai World Trade Centre.
"We want the UAE to be a global model in building an integrated digital economy driven by innovation, knowledge and artificial intelligence, and to serve as an international platform accelerating technological and economic transformation," said Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Prime Minister, in comments shared by Dubai Media Office.
"In Dubai, we have an ambitious vision to raise the annual contribution of digital transformation to the emirate’s economy to Dh100 billion [$27.23 billion] by 2033, and we are moving confidently towards achieving this goal.”
Sheikh Mohammed toured Gitex alongside Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
Sheikh Mohammed reflected on the impressive growth of the event, which was first held in 1981.
"Gitex has evolved beyond being a gathering of technology leaders from East and West – it has become a global movement that reflects the UAE’s determination to lead change, turn challenges into opportunities and create strategic partnerships that strengthen our position as a central hub of the global digital economy,” Sheikh Mohammed added.
During his tour, the Dubai Ruler and his accompanying delegation visited several pavilions showcasing the latest global innovations in AI, cloud computing, quantum computing and other emerging technology presented by leading international companies, including Amazon Web Services, e&, G42, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle.
Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021
Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021.
The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution.
These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park.
“It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality.
“We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms.
“Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver.
“The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.”
Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai.
There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities.
“There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said.
“We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals.
“A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”