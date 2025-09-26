Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met dignitaries, investors and senior officials at Al Mudaif Majlis in Union House. Photo: @DXBMediaOffice / X
Sheikh Mohammed says UAE's focus is on well-being of citizens

UAE continues to consolidate place among most developed nations, says Ruler of Dubai

September 26, 2025

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the nation's goal is to elevate the life of its citizens through continued development.

Sheikh Mohammed made his comments as he met dignitaries, investors and senior officials at Al Mudaif Majlis in Union House, Dubai, the emirate's media office said on Friday.

“The UAE continues to consolidate its position among the most developed countries. The goal remains the interest of the citizen and the elevation of the country,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

The country will continue to develop in order to enhance the well-being of Emiratis and provide them with decent and stable lives, with the UAE prosperity increasing in the process, he added.

“The pace of achievement is rapid. The results are strong. The amount of international appreciation is encouraging. We are always looking for the best …” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Great ambition requires great determination, great potential, great energy and creative minds capable of innovating the future. We are reassured that we have all the ingredients for prosperity.”

Updated: September 26, 2025, 1:05 PM`
