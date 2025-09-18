Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says UAE's ambition has no limits

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has said the UAE will continue to lead the way when it comes to government services.

The UAE has the best government team in the world, the Dubai Media Office quoted Sheikh Mohammed as saying on Thursday evening.

He met his core team at Dubai's Museum of the Future.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE has been celebrating great national achievements for decades and will continue to do so.

“For over 25 years, our national team has achieved major milestones, managing and delivering landmark federal, local, and global initiatives and projects that have strengthened the UAE’s global leadership and served our people,” he added.

“We are optimistic about new achievements for our nation and citizens. Our work continues with vigour and determination across all sectors, to reinforce the UAE’s global competitiveness, promote its prosperity, enhance the well-being of our society, and raise the quality of life of our people. Our ambitions as a nation are boundless.”

He directed his team to redouble efforts to ensure “the current year reflects the greatest success to date in terms of government performance and achievements”.

“We have the best team in the world, a team distinguished by its capabilities, determination, loyalty, and unwavering dedication to serving the homeland. This is a team that knows no impossible,” Sheikh Mohammed said.