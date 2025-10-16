Dubai Loop hailed as 'major leap' for transport network by RTA

Dubai's planned high-speed underground road system will be a “major leap in mass transit efficiency”, the Roads and Transport Authority said on Thursday.

The RTA said it is “actively advancing” its plans to integrate the Dubai Loop – being developed in partnership with Elon Musk – into the emirate's transport network before next year's launch.

Mr Musk's Boring Company, which specialises in tunnelling and infrastructure, is to construct tunnels that will carry vehicles underneath the city to cut congestion and meet the demands of a rapidly rising population.

It would be similar to the Las Vegas Loop, which exclusively uses Tesla electric vehicles. That system carries convention centre visitors through high-speed tunnels to avoid surface traffic.

The RTA said it was carrying out economic and technical reviews of the Dubai Loop with the Boring Company.

“This collaboration is a vital step in assessing the traffic and financial viability of integrating high-speed, underground travel into Dubai's existing network,” the RTA said on social media platform X.

“We are treating this review with the rigour required for a major leap in mass transit efficiency.”

Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said this week that the scheme is expected to launch by the second quarter of 2026.

Plans for the Dubai Loop were unveiled in February at the World Governments Summit in Dubai. The government had said it was looking at a 17km system with 11 stations that could carry 20,000 passengers an hour.

The Las Vegas Loop runs under the US city's convention centre, one of the world's largest. It took two years to build the tunnels and five stations for 70 driverless vehicles to navigate.

The eventual plan is for a sprawling citywide system connecting the airport to hotels and casinos, with more than 100 stations.

Like Dubai, Las Vegas is one of the world's hottest cities and below-ground transport is seen as ideal for future-proofing.

The RTA said the Dubai Loop was part of a “broader, bold strategy” to provide next-generation transport options, such as trackless trams, rail bus systems and overhead suspended transport systems.

“Large-scale transport innovation demands exhaustive engineering and planning,” the RTA added.

“Our core commitment remains the delivery of an integrated network defined by the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and sustainability.”

The RTA is showcasing transport innovations at Gitex Global 2025, a technology exhibition being held in Dubai until Friday.

One of the projects is the Trackless Tram, a next-generation public transport vehicle that moves like a tram but travels on roads instead of rails.

The vehicle will be equipped with cameras and sensors to detect obstacles and help it move safely through traffic along a set route.

