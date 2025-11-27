Dubai Police issue more than 8,000 fines to delivery riders breaking fast-lane rules

Dubai Police have imposed thousands of fines on delivery riders for flouting a fast-lane ban since it came into effect at the start of the month.
The force barred delivery riders from using the two far-left lanes on roads with five lanes or more and from using the farthest left lane – widely known as the fast or overtaking lane – on roads with three or four lanes, from November 1.
Police on Thursday urged bikers to abide by traffic regulations, after revealing they had issued 8,152 penalties since the law was introduced. On roads with two lanes or fewer, there will be no restrictions on which lanes delivery bikes may use.
Police said the directives were being introduced in response to a concerning rise in the number of accidents involving delivery riders. They are an expansion of existing laws barring riders from using the furthest left lane on roads and from travelling at more than 100kph, introduced in 2021.
Maj Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, assistant commander-in-chief for operations affairs at Dubai Police, previously said the measures were aimed at reducing road deaths.
"It will play a key role in enhancing road safety, promoting compliance with traffic laws, and ensuring better control of road traffic, thereby preventing accidents that could have serious consequences for road users.
“Statistical reports have shown a concerning rise in traffic accidents involving delivery motorcycles due to reckless and non-compliant riding behaviour on high-speed lanes. Police data recorded 854 traffic accidents last year and 962 accidents in 2025, resulting from violations committed by delivery riders.
What are the penalties?
- Riders will be fined Dh500 for a first breach of the restricted lane rules
- A Dh700 fine will be imposed for a second offence
- Riders will have their licences suspended if found to have committed a third offence
- Those exceeding 100 kmph on roads with speed limits of 100 kmph or above will be fined Dh200 for a first offence, rising to Dh300 for a repeat offence and Dh400 for a third offence
