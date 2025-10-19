Dubai to ban delivery riders from left lanes after surge in traffic offences

Dubai will ban delivery riders from using the first two lanes on many roads in the emirate from November 1 – with offenders facing fines and the suspension of licences if they break the rules.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Police announced the regulations on Sunday in an effort to boost road safety amid a sustained population boom and a spike in demand for delivery services.
Under the new rules, delivery riders will be prohibited from using the two far left lanes on roads with five lanes or more and from using the farthest left lane – widely known as the fast or overtaking lane – on roads with three or four lanes.
On roads with two lanes or fewer, there will be no restrictions on which lanes delivery bikes may use.
Police said the directives were being introduced in response to a concerning rise in the number of accidents involving delivery riders.
They are an expansion of existing laws barring riders from using the furthest left lane on roads and from travelling at more than 100 kmph, introduced in 2021.
“The decision follows the substantial growth witnessed in the delivery sector in recent years, both in demand and in the number of bikes operating on Dubai’s roads," said Hussain Al Banna, chief executive of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the RTA.
“Over recent months, we have held a series of meetings and consultations with government entities, private sector partners, and consultancy firms to review procedures and establish criteria that ensure the safety of delivery riders and all road users.”
He said warning signs would be installed to indicate lanes which have restricted use, similar to existing signage barring heavy vehicles and lorries from high-speed lanes.
Public awareness campaigns will be launched with the support of delivery companies to highlight the updated regulations.
Maj Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, assistant commander-in-chief for operations affairs at Dubai Police, said the measures were aimed at reducing road deaths.
"It will play a key role in enhancing road safety, promoting compliance with traffic laws, and ensuring better control of road traffic, thereby preventing accidents that could have serious consequences for road users.”
What are the penalties?
- Riders will be fined Dh500 for a first breach of the restricted lane rules
- A Dh700 fine will be imposed for a second offence
- Riders will have their licences suspended if found to have committed a third offence
- Those exceeding 100 kmph on roads with speed limits of 100 kmph or above will be fined Dh200 for a first offence, rising to Dh300 for a repeat offence and Dh400 for a third offence
Tackling rise in road accidents
“Statistical reports have shown a concerning rise in traffic accidents involving delivery motorcycles due to reckless and non-compliant riding behaviour on high-speed lanes," Maj Gen Al Mazrouei added.
"Police data recorded 854 traffic accidents last year and 962 accidents in 2025, resulting from violations committed by delivery riders.
“Dubai Police issued 70,166 violations last year against delivery motorcycle riders for failing to comply with traffic laws. The number has risen to 78,386 violations over the past nine months of this year, reflecting the persistence of unsafe riding behaviours among some drivers.”
The senior police officer spoke of the critical need to take action to ensure delivery riders follow road rules and to increase their safety.
“Motorcycles are among the most vulnerable modes of transport to fatal accidents, given the absence of protective structures and the heightened risk of losing control at high speeds.
"Restricting delivery bike use on high-speed lanes will play a vital role in improving rider behaviour, reinforcing traffic discipline, and reducing fatalities and injuries in the years ahead."