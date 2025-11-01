The rules for delivery riders on Dubai and Sharjah roads have changed. Antonie Robertson/The National
News

UAE

Delivery riders issue plea for patience as Dubai and Sharjah fast lane bans come into force today

Safety measures aim to curb rising accidents involving delivery bikes

Nick Webster
Ali Al Shouk

November 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Motorcycle delivery riders have welcomed new fast lane restrictions, but say customers should expect possibly longer arrival times as a result.

From today, November 1, any riders found using the first two lanes on many roads in Dubai will face a Dh500 fine, with penalties rising to Dh700 for a second offence.

Regulations introduced by the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Police aim to improve safety as traffic levels continue to soar in parallel with the demand for home deliveries.

Under new regulations, delivery bikes will be banned from using the two far left lanes on roads with five lanes or more and from using the farthest left lane on roads with three or four lanes.

Silus Ikwanganga, 29, from Uganda has been working as a delivery rider for two years in Dubai and welcomed the new regulations.

“Some of the roads have become very busy, but of course, we have no option but to be part of the traffic,” he said. “Most of the challenges we face are from the orders placed that are needed in time.

“Most customers do not understand what happens on the road. Sometimes riders are forced to manoeuvre around vehicles or to overtake and use the outside lanes or other lanes, which is not a good idea. It is the pressure from the customers that is affecting the way people ride.”

Safety training

Mr Ikwanganga said his company had offered good safety training, and notified riders about the pending changes to regulations.

Silus Ikwanganga, 29, from Uganda has been working as a delivery rider for two years in Dubai and welcomes the new regulations restricting delivery bikes from the fast lanes in Dubai. Nick Webster / The National
Silus Ikwanganga, 29, from Uganda has been working as a delivery rider for two years in Dubai and welcomes the new regulations restricting delivery bikes from the fast lanes in Dubai. Nick Webster / The National

However, he did have concerns about what will happen when riders are forced to take evasive action, or need to make a U-turn from the left lane.

“One of the challenges that we have right now is, mostly for the roads with three lanes, is when to perform a U-turn,” he said.

“Because we are not allowed to use this other last lane, sometimes you may be going to take the left lane if you are going to turn left or make a U-turn.

“In this case you may need to change the lane a bit early so that you catch up with the traffic. If you are on these other inside lanes, you can get blocked in.”

Vulnerable delivery riders are coming under pressure on the busy motorways of the UAE, as the population grows and, with it, online shopping demand and the number of road users.

An estimated 124,000 delivery bikes are working commercially in the UAE, the majority of which are in Dubai, about 92,000.

Waqar, 19, from India, who has been riding as a delivery driver in Dubai for two months, called on customers expecting rapid deliveries to be patient.

“Usually I don’t try to overtake, and just stay in my lane as it is safer that way,” he said.

“I only change lanes if I have to. I think these rules are a good idea because it will stop people overtaking and being dangerous.

“Hopefully our customers will understand if it takes more time to deliver their orders.”

Accident spurs warning

In October, Dubai Police issued a public safety warning after a delivery rider was seriously injured when he collided with a taxi while travelling against traffic on Umm Suqeim Road.

The accident added to a growing number of road accidents, which were up 8 per cent in 2024 compared the previous year.

In 2023, the Ministry of Interior recorded 4,391 collisions, but that climbed to 4,748 a year later.

Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of Road Safety UAE, said the root cause for poor riding behaviour was a result of the positioning of their ecosystem of aggregator brands and fleet operators.

“The single-minded positioning and brand promise of all these brands is focusing on short delivery time, rather than on rider well-being and the obligation of the riders and the involved brands in contributing to road safety for all road users,” said Mr Edelmann.

“This move is one of many initiatives needed to curb the rising toll on the roads of Dubai, not only UAE.”

He said 1,531 motorcycle riders were injured last year, an increase compared to 1,020 in 2023, according to figures from Ministry of Interior. Meanwhile, 67 deaths were reported in 2024 compared to 42 in 2023.

“The preliminary numbers for 2025 show very similar concerning trends,” Mr Edelmann said.

“These numbers are alarming, and it is understandable, that the authorities must react.”

Similar restrictions are to be implemented in Sharjah.

Police there have been working in co-ordination with the Roads and Transport Authority to provide dedicated lanes for motorcycles, including delivery bikes from November 1. The regulation will also include heavy vehicles and buses.

Sharjah Police said that the far-right lane will be dedicated for heavy vehicles and buses while bikers can use the far right and the third lane on four-lane motorways. Bikers may use the two right lanes on three-lane roads or only the right lane on two-lane roads.

“Roads will be monitored round the clock by smart radars and cameras as well as traffic patrols to ensure compliance with the designated routes,” Sharjah Police said.

The force warned riders to follow the new regulations and drive only in their dedicated lanes.

“The regulations come to ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads to enhance quality of life in the emirate,” the police said.

A fine of Dh500 will be imposed on riders failing to comply with the new traffic law, Sharjah Police said.

Updated: November 01, 2025, 2:00 AM