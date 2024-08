Usama Muhammad, Ashraful Kamal and Muhammad Faizan get geared up before going to work as delivery riders. The UAE’s online grocery delivery market forecast to hit revenues of $1.08 billion in 2024. Victor Besa / The National

Usama Muhammad, Ashraful Kamal and Muhammad Faizan get geared up before going to work as delivery riders. The UAE’s online grocery delivery market forecast to hit revenues of $1.08 billion in 2024. Vi Show more