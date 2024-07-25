Road Safety 2024: Are e-scooters a danger or an affordable way to curb emissions?

As the network of e-scooters continues to expand, wider use of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2021/09/05/generation-start-up-how-riyadhs-wedeliver-is-revolutionising-last-mile-delivery-industry/" target="_blank">last mile solution</a> to enable public transport is bringing an additional headache of reckless riding for authorities to deal with. From riding at speeds above the permitted 60kph on electric scooters, to joining <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/09/dubai-opens-new-bridge-to-boost-traffic-flow-on-major-road/" target="_blank">busy major roads</a> and failing to wear protective equipment – the number of violations recorded by police are on the rise. Viewed as a key component of a greener future with lower carbon emissions, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2022/10/16/dubai-to-cut-speed-limit-on-e-scooter-and-bike-tracks-as-more-routes-open/" target="_blank">electric scooters</a> have become a familiar sight in major towns and cities around the world. That popularity has been replicated in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>, as more designated lanes for e-scooters open up, and the fleets available to rent continues to swell in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>. Riders must apply for a permit, and can choose from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2022/04/10/dubais-10-districts-to-benefit-from-2000-e-scooters-for-hire/" target="_blank">multiple rental companies </a>offering e-scooters including Tier, Careem Tech, Lime, Skurrt and Arnab. In a recent public release, Dubai Police said they had recorded almost 8,000 traffic violations involving e-scooters in the first half of the year, confiscating 4,474 electric scooters and bicycles in the process. The number of fines handed out in 2024 is on course to smash records from previous years, with 11,054 fines issued in 2022 and 6,306 recorded violations in 2023. However the number of people dying on the roads when riding e-scooters is declining, suggesting the safety message is getting through. In 2022, 11 riders lost their lives and 116 were injured, while the 12 months that followed saw 12 deaths and 83 serious injuries in Dubai. At the half way mark in 2024, there have been four deaths related to e-scooters, and 25 injuries from accidents, Dubai Police said. Maj Gen Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, said e-scooter riders should understand the law before hitting the road. “Dubai Police launched a campaign to crack down on riders who endanger their lives and others,” he said. “Riders should stick to the designated paths and respect traffic laws, have proper brakes and wear protective gears. “Our aim is to boost traffic awareness of riders to ensure their safety.” Due to the risk of fire, e-scooters have been banned from inside Metro stations since March 1. Yet Dubai Police said they confiscate, on average, 24 e-scooters and electric bikes each day. Despite the potential safety concerns, e-scooters remain an important aspect of sustainable transport. A substantial network of dedicated lanes for e-scooters and bicycles aims to connect more residential areas with public transport, to encourage residents to leave cars at home. Areas covered include Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, Palm Jumeirah and City Walk. Designated lanes for e-scooters can also be found in Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, Al Karama, Al Twar, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Garhoud, Muhaisnah 3, Umm Hurair 1, Al Safa 2, Al Barsha, Al Quoz and Nad Al Sheba. In Hatta, a new 4.5km network of shared lanes for bicycles and e-scooters has been announced, increasing the total length of safe track there to 13.5km. The expansion is aimed at encouraging tourism, as well as offering new options for green mobility for residents. “This aims to implement a series of improvement and development projects, providing diverse options for a unique individual mobility experience,” said Hussain Al Banna, executive director of traffic at Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority. “Investing in infrastructure and road networks is a reflection of directives to keep pace with the urban development and growth in Dubai. “This development aims to encourage individuals to use personal mobility options and engage in physical activities, reflecting Dubai's aspiration and leading position as a bike-friendly city. “We want to enhance flexible mobility solutions in Hatta, linking developmental projects and tourist areas using non-traditional transport methods like walking, cycling, and electric scooters.” The RTA is heavily investing in first and last-mile transport requirements through more bike lanes, pedestrian crossings and rest areas, shaded paths, landscaping, private vehicle rental parking, and bike parking. Similar rules governing the use of e-scooters are in place in Abu Dhabi. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport has restricted the size of e-scooters that can be used legally on the roads. The vehicle should not exceed 165cm in height, weigh more than 35kg or be wider than 70cm. According to market analysts Statista, the global e-scooter market is expected to double from $15.22 billion in 2021 to $31.04bn by 2028. The number of machines in regular use is also predicted to climb to 143.5 million by 2028. In Dubai, more than two thirds of Careem Bike's micro-mobility trips are for work commutes. “Making cities more bicycle-friendly is critical to enhancing quality of life,” said Sami Amin, senior director of operations for Careem Bike. “When people have the option to choose micro-mobility for their journeys, they benefit from time outdoors, being active, and reduce congestion on the road. “We’re pleased to have worked with the RTA to help build bike friendly communities connecting Dubai. “70 per cent of our bike trips in Dubai are used for daily commutes, and thousands of customers continue to rely on us throughout summer.” Meanwhile, e-scooter-sharing has rapidly gained popularity across many countries, including the United States, Germany, France, and China. Across Europe, the use of e-scooters on public roads is permitted by most countries, including Ireland, which became the latest to declare their legal use in May. But in the UK, the picture is a little more complicated. You can buy an e-scooter, but you cannot use it anywhere legally except on private land, and only then after obtaining permission from the land owner. Rental scooters can, however, be used on public roads – but only in one of 31 trial areas around the country, including Derby, Liverpool, Newcastle, certain London boroughs and Salford. First announced in 2020, the trials were originally due to end the following year, but have been extended several times and are now set to be completed in 2026. “These trials are purely for the shared scooters, so they are owned and run by companies,” Graeme Sherriff, a researcher at the University of Salford, who conducted a study of the trial in the city, near Manchester, told <i>The National</i>. “And that means they can monitor aspects that contribute towards safety. So they can make sure that they have a certain size of tires, certain braking capacity, certain speed limits. “And that isn’t the case with private vehicles at the moment. So I think part of the final piece of the puzzle is making sure that what people buy also complies with those standards.” Mr Sherriff’s study set out to explore what people thought of them, while monitoring the uptake in their use. There were safety concerns, but the number of incidents during the study period were actually small, he said, with 36 per cent of respondents saying they felt unsafe and only 3 per cent reporting a crash or injury in the survey. “The reality was not as bad as the concern,” he said. Uptake was slow at first due to the pandemic, but it gradually increased, with people building them into their routine. “Something we found that was quite positive was there were some people using them to replace car journeys. They were seen as an alternative to taxis and Ubers, perhaps slightly cheaper, easier to get hold of,” he said. The previous government appeared to be moving in the direction of legalising the use of e-scooters by creating a separate category of vehicle, which would set out rules for how and where they can be used. “I am very much in favour of this process,” said Mr Sherriff. “Then there could be some clear guidance then and some clear messaging. Because I think there isn’t clear messaging around when and where you can use an e-scooter. “You can buy them in a high street shop without that clarity that actually you are buying something you can’t really use.” <i>*** Additional reporting by Ali Al Shouk</i>