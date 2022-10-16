Dubai to cut speed limit in many areas for new cycling and e-scooter plan

The length of e-scooter and bike tracks in Dubai will double to almost 400km from 2023, and speed limits will be slashed to 30km per hour on some roads to improve rider safety.

Eleven new routes will be opened up to e-scooters and bicycles from next year.

The new zones will be established in residential areas Al Tawar 1, Al Tawar 2, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Garhoud, Muhaisnah 3, Umm Hurair 1, Al Safa 2, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha 3, Al Quoz 4, and Nad Al Sheba 1, opening up new routes to more than 114,500 residents.

Read more Thousands of e-scooters for hire now allowed in ten Dubai districts

Routes will connect 10 mass transport stations, and 18 prominent destinations, such as public parks and commercial outlets.

“This will enhance the first and last-mile journeys and reduce the reliance on private vehicles,” said Mattar Al Tayer, the Roads and Transport Authority's director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors.

“Work is up-and-running in those areas to finalise the construction of tracks in line with the top international standards of traffic safety.

“Improvements currently underway in those districts include ground markings, directional signs, and converting internal roads into safe areas by dropping the speed limit from 40km per hour to 30 km per hour for the safety of riders.”

The total number of districts in which e-scooters are permitted to operate will increase to 21, while the total length of tracks dedicated to bikes, e-scooters, as well as safe and shared routes, rises from 185km to 390km.

Existing routes are already in place across Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, The Palm Jumeirah and City Walk.

To legally use the routes, riders without an existing driver’s license must apply for a free permit.

The process involves attending training courses and passing an online test.

It proved a popular move, with more than 38,100 permits issued for e-scooters in the three months since they were introduced at the end of April.

The RTA said 15,807 permits were issued to riders aged between 30 and 40, or 41 per cent of the total number of applicants.

The 20-30 age group received 14,576 permits (38 per cent) and 1,570 permits (4 per cent) were given to those under the age of 20.

An extended network of electric vehicles forms part of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, that aims to increase the contribution of clean energy and reduce carbon footprint of power generation by 70 per cent.

“This supports the efforts aimed to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city and the migration to less-polluting sustainable transport,” said Mr Al Tayer.

“It also encourages visitors to use alternative mobility means and supports the first and last-mile strategy.”