Sharjah Ruler approves projects worth Dh150 million to reduce congestion

Two initiatives bolster efforts to enhance traffic movement, senior roads official says

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

November 28, 2025

  English
  • Arabic

Two projects have been announced in Sharjah, to improve traffic flow on key roads during peak hours in the emirate.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, approved the projects costing Dh150 million.

The first will involve the upgrading of a five-kilometre stretch of the Sharjah Ring Road, near the Etihad Rail station, with a Dh90 million budget, according to Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority chairman Yousef Al Othmani.

“After removing the former road recently due to the construction of the rail station, the new road will ease the traffic congestion on Mleiha Road,” he said.

“The number of vehicles using this road doubled recently which needed a quick intervention to solve the situation through a comprehensive project.”

Mr Al Othmani said the project is in the final design stages and handed over to a contractor.

“Construction will involve developing the roads around the area for better traffic flow in the area between the rail station and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road,” he added.

“The construction will be finished in one year.”

The University City Bridge will be also expanded from two lanes to four, in each direction, to enable smoother traffic flow and better connectivity leading up to Rakan Bridge.

“It will increase the road capacity for traffic and fix the bottle-neck especially in morning and evening peak hours,” Mr Al Othmani said.

The second project involves the construction of a new bridge adjacent to the Martyrs' Monument in Sharjah, costing Dh60 million.

This bridge will create a direct route for vehicles travelling from Mleiha Road towards Mohamed bin Zayed Road, as well as for those coming from Sheikh Khalifa Street heading towards Maliha Road.

“The intersection now has traffic lights which cause delay and long tail of vehicles. The bridge will solve the problem.

The design of the bridge will be modern and aesthetically pleasing, enhancing the overall beauty of the area.

The new bridge will be completed 10 months after opening of bids.

“Approval of these projects by the Ruler of Sharjah signifies a commitment to advancing the emirate's infrastructure. These developments are set to improve the efficiency of the road network, and the needs of Sharjah's growing population,” Mr Al Othmani said.

Sharjah resident Ahmed Saeed, 37, an accountant at a private company in Dubai, said he used to take the Mleiha Road as part of his commute but, after the construction of the rail station, the travel time increased due to congestion.

Mr Saeed, who is from Egypt, said it would often take two hours to reach his company in Dubai’s Motor City.

“I hope the new projects will cut the time. I spend a lot of time near the University City intersection especially in the evening when I return back from work,” he said.

“It is stressful to face such traffic every day. Sharjah needs to expand the lanes and have more roads. Commuting between Sharjah and Dubai is exhausting.

“When I’m late at work I prefer to stay in Dubai for couple of hours to hit the road after 9pm when there is less traffic.”

November 28, 2025
