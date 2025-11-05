UAE plans Dh170 billion road and transport project to cut traffic congestion

The UAE on Wednesday announced a Dh170 billion package of national transport and road projects to be implemented by 2030, aimed at easing traffic congestion.
Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, unveiled the plan at the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi, state news agency Wam reported.
He said the projects are part of a comprehensive strategy to advance transport infrastructure, including the expansion of major roads across the country, enhancement of public transport, and implementation of high-speed and light rail projects.
He said the plan will include the addition of six lanes to Etihad Road, three in each direction, increasing its capacity by 60 per cent and bringing the total to 12 lanes.
Emirates Road will be expanded to 10 lanes along its entire stretch, increasing capacity by 65 per cent and reducing travel time by 45 per cent. Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road will be widened to 10 lanes, enhancing capacity by 45 per cent.
The plan also includes a study to construct a fourth federal motorway, extending 120km with 12 lanes with a capacity of up to 360,000 trips a day.
“These efforts come in implementation of the leadership’s directives to develop a smart, flexible, and sustainable infrastructure that enhances traffic flow, supports comprehensive development, and improves quality of life in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 plan,” Mr Al Mazroeui said.
