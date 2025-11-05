UAE to strengthen Sudan aid efforts as Dr Gargash urges factions to agree on ceasefire

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, has urged the warring sides in Sudan to agree to a ceasefire as he vowed the UAE will strengthen its aid efforts in the country.

At a press conference during the Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Dr Gargash said his country "considers the Sudanese military and the RSF [Rapid Support Forces] as warring parties".

"They are parties to the civil war, as well as 30 other militias. This is a very complicated picture," he added.

With an escalation of violence and RSF control of El Fasher effectively dividing Sudan between east and west, Dr Gargash said "we are concerned about the unity of Sudan".

"Our efforts to help the Sudanese people will continue. We have 30 million Sudanese people who need food and nutrition, and nine million displaced."

The war in Sudan, which is midway through its third year, has killed tens of thousands and displaced at least 13 million people. About 30 million – more than half the population – are facing hunger, with famine declared in some areas, mainly in Darfur.

The fighting began in April 2023, when tension between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the paramilitary RSF, commanded by Gen Mohamed Dagalo, erupted into open conflict.

What began as a power struggle between the two former allies – who jointly staged a coup in 2021 – has spiralled into one of the world’s worst humanitarian and displacement crises.

The UAE proposes, Dr Gargash said, the position of 'the Quad', made up of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the US, that was agreed on in Washington last September, as the best path forward.

Dr Gargash explained "we have a remarkable document which was reached by the Quad, this statement is our pathway to a solution in Sudan".

Stressing the need for a ceasefire, the document "asks the two warring parties to come together to negotiate and it envisages a nine-month transition to civilian rule", Dr Gargash said.

He went on to question "why anybody would oppose an immediate ceasefire in these dire conditions", in an indirect criticism of the Sudanese groups.

Dr Gargash called for a political solution, with Sudan moving to civilian rule, rather than returning to dictatorship, as was the case under the previous president Omar Al Bashir.

He laid out the UAE position, saying: "We want negotiations, we want transition to civilian rule and most importantly we need a ceasefire."

He made clear the importance of adhering to the Quad consensus, adding "we have to safeguard what was concluded in the Quad statement ... it remains the salvage for Sudan and we need to protect that consensus and consider it the way forward".

Dr Gargash also echoed the concerns of humanitarian actors that armed groups are not allowing humanitarian aid into various areas of Sudan.

He said "the UAE remains one of the largest donors in Sudan but we are suffering from limited access and that is extremely important", as he called for a three-month ceasefire or truce on humanitarian grounds.

Dr Gargash stressed that "the UAE condemns all atrocities in El Fasher.. all atrocities in this savage civil war".

He called for an investigation into crimes committed in Sudan, saying "people should be brought to justice. I cannot emphasise enough how important it is that these dire humanitarian situations are addressed immediately".

Dr Gargash concluded that the Sudanese war is a "battle of the weak whereby neither side can win" militarily.

