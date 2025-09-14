Dubai opens two bridges to ease traffic and boost safety

Dubai has opened two new pedestrian bridges, designed to ease traffic flow and make road crossings safer.

The crossings, on Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Mina Street, are part of the Roads and Transport Authority’s Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project.

Each include lifts, staircases and safety systems so that pedestrians can cross busy junctions.

The Sheikh Rashid Street bridge measures 91 metres and Al Mina Street bridge is 109 metres.

Dubai is investing heavily in infrastructure to keep pace with rapid urban expansion and its goal of increasing the population to 5.8 million by 2040.

Another six pedestrian and cyclist bridges are under construction by the RTA, with five set to open by the end of the year and the sixth early 2027. The RTA is also building 23 more bridges by the end of 2030.

Matter Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, said the project aims to “transform Dubai into a pedestrian and cyclist-friendly city”.

“The pedestrian bridges already in place, together with those planned, form a network linking residential areas across Dubai with key attractions, thereby encouraging residents to adopt sustainable individual mobility means for the first and last-mile journeys,” he said on Sunday.

The planned ones include links between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road that will connect Al Sufouh and Dubai Hills through Dubai Internet City, Al Barsha Heights and Al Barsha 3.

A sixth bridge will be on the Al Sukook Street in the central business district, which spans Dubai International Financial District, Business Bay and Downtown.

The number of pedestrian bridges and underpasses grew from 26 in 2006 to 177 by the end of last year.

Once the six bridges have been completed, the total number will cross 200.

