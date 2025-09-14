Global Village announces opening date for its 30th season

Global Village will open on October 15 for what is promised to be “be the most spectacular season yet”.

The attraction's milestone 30th season will run until May 10, 2026 and more “thrilling announcements” are on the horizon.

A statement released by organisers read: “As it prepares to unveil its milestone 30th season, Global Village is poised to reach new heights, delivering experiences like never before that promise to captivate millions of guests of all ages.”

Since first opening in 1997, the theme park has become one of the most popular attractions in the country. Last season, Global Village welcomed a record-breaking 10.5 million guests.

Global Village promises new experiences ahead of its milestone seasons. Photo: Global Village

One of the highlights of the multicultural park is its country or culture-themed pavilions. Last year, Iraq, Jordan and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were added to the offering. At the Jordan pavilion, jugs of Levantine olive oil are on offer, while the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh pavilion sells a variety of spices.

Last season Korea was named best pavilion, while Palestine achieved both the On-Time Excellence Award and Best Cultural Show gong. Iraq was named the best facade for season 29 and Egypt was recognised for offering the best craftsmanship.

Other popular pavilions include Japan, which has become a favourite for its food and merchandise offering, and India, which has an array of authentic fabrics and jewellery pieces.

A variety of treats and dishes are available at food stalls, including Zubaidah Kitchen. Antonie Robertson / The National

At the UAE pavilion, guests can see a miniature of the Museum of the Future in the facade, explore crafts from local artisan and shop traditional Emirati produce.

Live performances are also a key attraction. Last season Egyptian artist Amr Diab, Iraqi singer and actress Rahma Riad and Egyptian star Tamer Hosny were among many to take the stage.

Global Village is also well known for its celebration ceremonies of key dates in the UAE calendar, from Eid fireworks to National Day and New Year's Eve celebrations.

