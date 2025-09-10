Hatta reopens: Glamping with pets, pool day passes and other activities to sign up for

One of the UAE's most picturesque destinations is reopening for the cooler months. Hatta Resorts, which comprises a collection of mountainside cabins as well as the adventure attraction Wadi Hub, will welcome guests starting September 15.

Located by the stunning Hajar Mountains, the resort offers breathtaking views, trails and heritage experiences. Accommodation options span Damani Lodges, which are nature-led cabins with hilltop views, and glamping domes at Hatta Dome Park, some featuring private pools.

New this year is day access to a swimming pool, complete with sun loungers, where guests can unwind between rides and hikes. Caravans, the glamping facility on the resort's grounds, has now been certified dog-friendly, so guests can bring along their four-legged friends from this season.

Go glamping at Hatta Caravan Park. Photo: Visit Hatta

Hatta Wadi Hub, which offers everything from downhill carting and zorbing to archery and wall climbing, is also hosting a series of endurance events in November during the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Obstacle challenges Spartan and Tough Mudder will be held on November 1 and 2 respectively, while Ultra Trail Dubai – a running event held on a nature route – is taking place from December 12 to 14.

Wadi Hub is also an important platform for SMEs, with more than 24 local entrepreneurs represented at the venue.

Visitors to Hatta can further enjoy the Dubai enclave's many scenic offerings, from kayaking on the dam and hiking across marked trails to imbibing local culture at the Heritage Village and camping under the night sky.

How to get to Hatta

Kayaking at Hatta Dam. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The easiest way to travel to Hatta is by car; the enclave is 90 minutes from Dubai via the Sharjah-Kalba route along the E102 motorway. Those coming from Abu Dhabi should expect a two-and-a-half-hour drive.

Public transportation is also available as Dubai's Road and Transport Authority operates two active routes from the city centre to Hatta. The H02 bus journey begins at Dubai Mall and goes to the main bus station in Hatta. It operates from 7am to 7pm daily, at Dh25 per journey paid via Nol cards.

Within Hatta, the H204 hop-on-hop-off bus is available from 9am to 8pm daily. It stops at four landmarks in the area: Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Hill Park, Hatta Dam and Heritage Village, and costs Dh2 per stop.

