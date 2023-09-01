Dubai breaks world record with Hatta sign that is taller than Hollywood's

The Hollywood-style Hatta mountain marker in Dubai has broken the record for the tallest landmark sign.

Sitting on top of the Hajar Mountains, the Hatta sign, which measures 19.28 metres tall, welcomes visitors to one of the UAE's fastest-developing tourist areas.

Guinness World Records has awarded Dubai Holding's sign the title of “Tallest Landmark Sign”.

The Hatta sign is taller than the famed Hollywood sign, which measures 13.7 metres. Like its US counterpart, it lights up the night sky.

It can only be reached on foot and takes about 30 minutes to hike from Hatta Wadi Hub.

Located close to the Oman border, Hatta has already become an adventure getaway, with mountain biking and kayaking among the many popular activities on offer.

The Hatta Master Development Plan, part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, has set out to draw further tourism, business and investment to the area.

In October 2021, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled a bold vision for Hatta to build a beach, a new lake, a cable railway, several hotels and 120km of bicycle paths.

Months later, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, issued orders to form a supreme committee to oversee the mega project.

In December, Dubai Tourism launched a campaign called “The Highlands of Dubai” designed to highlight the cooler climes and natural beauty of the mountainous exclave.

New developments at Hatta are designed to enhance the well-being of residents and create new experiences for visitors.

Sheikh Mohammed in February visited the Hatta Souq, which combines modern and traditional character in its design.

It includes seven shops, six indoor and seven outdoor kiosks, 42 sales platforms, a large store, eight food carts, a children's playground, outdoor seating and green spaces, prayer rooms for men and women, and public facilities.

The souq enables residents to display their craft products, agricultural produce and commercial projects.

Planning is also under way for the much-anticipated Hatta Beach Project.

Designed as a year-round tourist destination, it will be home to the Crystal Lagoon – an artificial lake with a beach area with leisure and entertainment facilities as well as shoreline activities and watersports.

