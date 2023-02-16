New dog-friendly cabins to launch at JA Hatta Fort Hotels

JA Hatta Fort Hotel is launching new cabin accommodation next month.

Set among the Hajar Mountains, the Terra Cabins have natural pinewood facades created to blend in with their surroundings. In addition to peak views and natural sunlight, the cabins come with a minibar, walk-in rain shower, on-demand multimedia projector, wardrobe and an alcove seating area.

The brand is continuing its sustainable mission including building cabins with slanted roofs for future installation of solar panels as well as infrastructure that allows for regulation of AC temperature control.

Visitors can choose between the regular Terra Cabins, which accommodate up to four guests and include a bunk bed and double bed, or the Deluxe Terra Cabins, which can fit up to six and include two bunk beds, a double pull-out bed and a patio area.

Much like JA Hatta Fort Hotel, there are special dog-friendly cabins for those with pets. There is also an area with walking trails and plenty of open space for games of fetch.

Guests also receive access to the facilities at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, including 24-hour in-room dining services, restaurants and leisure and reacreational activities.

“As we looked at opportunities for growth, we equally weighed the project’s impact on sustainability — which is why the Terra Cabins at JA Hatta Fort Hotel were completed with a minimal carbon footprint and sustainable future in mind,” said Deborah Thomson, general manager of JA Hatta Fort Hotel.

“We are extremely proud of our momentum and continued commitment to follow an environmental movement that strongly aligns with the UAE's vision for 2023, The Year of Sustainability. This expansion of the resort is also in line with the fervent belief in and support of the continued growth and development of the Hatta region.”

More information is available at www.jaresortshotel.com

