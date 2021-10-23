Dubai Ruler unveils tourism plan for Hatta, including beach and mountain railway

The town of Hatta will be transformed into a major tourism destination, with an inland beach, lake and cable-driven mountain railway.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the latest vision for the border town on Saturday.

Hatta has in recent years been transformed into an adventure getaway, with mountain biking and kayaking among the most popular activities.

أطلقنا اليوم خطة تطويرية شاملة في حتا .. تتضمن إنشاء شاطىء سياحي وبحيرة جديدة .. وأنظمة نقل خاصة بالمنحدرات الجبلية (Funicular ) .. وأطول ممشى جبلي في الإمارات ومنشآت فندقية و120 كم من مسارات الدراجات الهوائية .. واعتمدنا لجنة دائمة للإشراف على تطوير حتا pic.twitter.com/HeCBU7ZjbM — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 23, 2021

Now, it will be the subject of major investment to turn it into an even bigger destination for residents and foreign visitors.

"Today, we launched a comprehensive development plan in Hatta, which includes the construction of a beach and a new lake, and transport systems for the mountain slopes – a funicular [cable railway]," he said, "and the longest mountain walk in the Emirates".

In addition, there will be new "hotel facilities, and 120 kilometres of bicycle paths... we have approved a permanent committee to oversee the development of Hatta," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Hatta, high in the Hajjar mountains, has an oasis feel, with temperatures often cooler and with less humidity than the cities of Dubai and Sharjah.

Plans coming to fruition for the town include a waterfall and mountain viewing platform scheduled for completion in 2022 and a luxury caravan and camping site that opened this month.

