Man United v Tottenham player ratings: Fernandes 8, Mbeumo 7; Romero 1, Vicario 7

Michael Carrick oversaw a fourth straight victory as revitalised Manchester United capitalised on Cristian Romero’s red card to extend Tottenham’s wait for a first Premier League win of 2026.

The Red Devils have been reborn since the short-term appointment of their former midfielder, whose honeymoon period continued as triumphs against Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham were followed up on Saturday.

Bryan Mbeumo scored from a well-worked corner shortly after Tottenham captain Romero saw red for a reckless first-half challenge on Casemiro, with Bruno Fernandes wrapping up a deserved 2-0 victory against Carrick’s old club, United's first against Spurs since 2022.

Victory moved United up to fourth place while Spurs remain 14th and only nine points above the relegation zone.

Destiny Udogie looks to have joined Tottenham's lengthy injury list while skipper Romero faces another spell on the sidelines through suspension.

What they said

Man United boss Michael Carrick: “It’s difficult to comment in terms of what’s changed. I’m pleased with the buy-in, connection and everyone’s invested in it. I think that goes a long way. At certain times cans see the game flow in different ways and you can look very different, good or bad.

“But I think being in a real good emotional place helps you and, again, that proved to be the case. It was different today. We had to manage the game, control the game, and show patience and good quality, but there’s different ways to do it.

“The four games we’ve had have all slightly looked different, but we’re not getting carried away. I’m not sitting here thinking ‘everything’s great, we’ve cracked it’. There’s a lot of work to do so, and I’m fully aware of that.”

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank: "We haven’t won enough in the Premier League. We’re just coming on the back end of four good games, where we also showed a lot of resilience.

“Before that, we also did it, but we didn’t get enough of the results where we turned around second half, so I think there’s still a lot to hang the hat on in terms of resilience.

“But, of course, the performances need to be backed up by doing a little bit more and keep doing the right things because then the results will turn.”

Man United player ratings

Senne Lammens – 7/10: Quiet in the first half, though there was a slip when he gave the ball to Gallagher. And even more in the second as United completely dominated possession and chances. A much-needed clean sheet.

Diogo Dalot – 8/10: Energetic, always ready to sprint forward, and did so on 19 minutes to set up Matheus Cunha. Curled a shot on target as United pushed for a second. Confident and comfortable under Carrick. Set up the second with a cross towards Benjamin Sesko.

Harry Maguire – 7/10: When he’s started against big teams this season, United have won every time. Like his foil Martinez, essential to United’s upturn.

Lisandro Martinez – 7/10: Has to be credited for his tigerish role in United’s improvement. Collision of heads with Gallagher in first half.

Luke Shaw – 7/10: Crossed for Amad to put the ball in on 48 minutes but his teammate was offside. Pushed up after the break and struck a shot on target. Played every single league game this season. Another plus.

Casemiro – 7/10: Accurate shot from 30 yards on 10 minutes saved by Vicario. Spurs captain Romero went in aggressively – Argentina on Brazil – on his ankle and got a straight red card, the ninth of his career, after half an hour. Brilliant header well saved on 40 minutes.

Kobbie Mainoo – 8/10: Quick feet in the middle helped as United countered. Sprung forward to meet a corner and set up Mbeumo’s opener. Quietly effective as he linked play.

Amad Diallo – 7/10: Stretched Spurs in the first half and the last man Udogie was booked for a challenge on him. Booked correctly before the break. Put the ball in the net on 48 minutes but offside.

Bruno Fernandes – 8/10: Set up Mbeumo after 25 seconds, then scuffed a shot on nine minutes when he could have taken a touch. Prodded a cross wide, then saw a shot deflected. Got United's second goal on 79 minutes, stabbing home in front of the Stretford End – his 200th goal involvement for the club.

Matheus Cunha – 7/10: Sweeping shot after a counter attack on 19 minutes went just wide. Brilliant challenge before the goal. Tapped a ball in on 67 minutes but he was offside. Quieter in second half. United had 23 shots to Spurs’ seven.

Bryan Mbeumo – 7/10: Movement off the ball again a big part of his game. Shot over the bar in the opening minute, then scored the opening goal, low and hard and intelligently into the corner. He’s scored six in six versus Spurs and he’s in-form under Carrick.

Substitutes:

Benjamin Sesko (for Cunha, 75') – 6/10: Couldn’t quite reach a Dalot cross but Fernandes could for the second. Had a good chance to make it 3-0.

Noussair Mazraoui (for Shaw, 87'); Manuel Ugarte (for Casemiro, 87'); Joshua Zirkzee (for Mbuemo, 87'); Jack Fletcher (for Mainoo, 90'): No rating.

Cristian Romero of Tottenham, right, reacts after being shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver. EPA

Tottenham player ratings

Guglielmo Vicario – 7/10: Two superb saves in the first half to deny Casemiro and Amad and was equal to Shaw, Dalot and Fernandes piledrivers in the second. Could do nothing for either goal.

Joao Palhinha – 5/10: Booked for a dubious foul on Mainoo. Looked better when he moved into midfield after starting in a defensive back three.

Cristian Romero – 1/10: Another needless and reckless challenge, another red card. Let his team down badly when they had just got a foothold in the game.

Micky van de Ven – 6/10: Lucky not to concede a penalty with a blatant foul on Maguire, then was given a reprieve by VAR after the ball appeared to strike his arm in the area.

Archie Gray – 4/10: Had no impact on the game and offered little as an attacking threat.

Conor Gallagher – 5/10: Chased shadows for most of the game. Never stopped trying, though.

Pape Matar Sarr – 6/10: Put in a real shift defensively, clearing danger on multiple occasions.

Destiny Udogie – 5/10: Was asleep as United worked a corner well to break the deadlock. One ball rifled into the box caused panic in the United defence. Went off injured to add to Spurs' woes.

Wilson Odobert – 3/10: Had his afternoon ruined by Romero's red card, effectively as Spurs jettisoned the wide player to bring on a defender.

Xavi Simons – 4/10: Had Lammens worried with a superb left-foot effort from range in the second half but otherwise failed to exert any influence on the game.

Dominic Solanke – 4/10: Cut a lone figure after Romero's red card. Never had a sniff of goal.

Substitutes:

Radu Dragusin (for Odobert, 32') – 6/10: Stood up well to United's relentless pressure.

Souza (for Udogie, 54') – 4/10: Beat Amad in a sprint for the ball as United threatened a breakaway.

Mathys Tel (for Palhina, 79') – N/A: Brought on too late to make an impact.

Yves Bissouma (for Gallagher, 79') – N/A: A damage limitation exercise.

Randal Kolo Muani (for Solanke, 79') – N/A: Barely touched the ball.