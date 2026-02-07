Hugo Ekitike: 'How could I say no to Liverpool?'

Hugo Ekitike has said the chance to join Liverpool as reigning Premier League champions left him with little room for hesitation, revealing he turned down Newcastle United in the summer because “you can’t say no to the best team in England”.

The 23-year-old French striker had been the subject of interest from Newcastle, who were exploring attacking reinforcements as uncertainty surrounded the future of Alexander Isak. In the end, Isak made the move to Anfield himself – arriving after Ekitike swapped Eintracht Frankfurt for Merseyside as part of a sweeping rebuild of Liverpool’s frontline.

Some observers questioned how much game time Ekitike would receive amid the competition for places. But he has quickly dispelled those doubts. His brace in last week’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle took him to 15 goals in all competitions in a red shirt, making him the fastest of the club’s summer arrivals to make a decisive impact.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Ekitike admitted the decision had been straightforward.

“First of all because they are champions last season,” he said. “You can join the best team in England. How can you say no?

“And obviously the players, the style of play. I saw myself playing in this team, I was thinking it would look really good. For me, that was the best choice. Really easy.”

A key factor in his early success has been a burgeoning understanding with fellow summer recruit Florian Wirtz. The pair combined again against Newcastle, with Wirtz supplying the first of Ekitike’s two goals. They have now linked up for six goals in all competitions this season – more than any other combination in the top flight.

“I think they complement each other really well,” Alexis Mac Allister told Liverpool’s official website. “They are both big talents and I think everyone can see their quality.

“We can notice that they love to play one-twos and these kind of things, which is really good because they can generate goals and assists in just a moment.

“So, I’m really pleased for them. I think they are showing how good they are. But as I said, I think as a team we still need to improve.”

Liverpool’s title defence has yet to hit full stride, with the scale of the summer overhaul contributing to an inconsistent start. Sunday’s visit of second-placed Manchester City offers a stern examination.