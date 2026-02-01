Liverpool v Newcastle player ratings: Salah 7, Ekitike 9; Trippier 4, Gordon 7

Liverpool came back from 1-0 down at Anfield to secure a convincing 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday. The result lifted the hosts up to fifth in the table.

Liverpool were slow to get going against an intense press from Newcastle, who took the lead when Anthony Gordon struck with precision into the far corner past Alisson.

Hugo Ekitike was one of the standouts for Liverpool on the night, and after he combined with Florian Wirtz to equalise, the France international put the Reds ahead when bursting past Malick Thiaw before poking the ball past Nick Pope.

Liverpool scored a third through Wirtz who finished accurately from Mohamed Salah’s cutback, before Ibrahima Konate wrapped up the points in stoppage time, scoring an emotional goal following the recent death of his father.

Speaking after the game, Konate said: “I don’t have words to describe what I feel right now. It was a difficult moment for me and my family the last two weeks, but this is part of life. It was important for me to come back and help the team. I think this is what I did today, with Anfield, the atmosphere was unbelievable.”

Newcastle are now 10th with just two wins away from home all season. “We’re really disappointed,” said manager Eddie Howe. “I thought it was a strong performance – 4-1 is really hard on us. The manner of the goals we conceded today were really poor from our perspective.

“I think you have to give Hugo Ekitike a lot of credit, especially with the second goal. It was an incredible run and finish.”

The Magpies will now turn their attention to Wednesday’s EFL Cup clash against Manchester City, with a two-goal aggregate deficit to overturn if they are to defend their trophy.

Liverpool ratings

Alisson – 7: Wasn’t set for Gordon’s strike, but commanded his box well throughout. Got play under way quickly before Ekitike’s second goal.

Milos Kerkez – 7: May have taken some blame for allowing Anthony Gordon’s strike to go under him, but made amends with a well-timed pass to Hugo Ekitike to register an assist.

Virgil van Dijk – 7: Won duels and commanded the line well to make it difficult for Newcastle to play through. Assured in possession.

Ibrahima Konate – 9: Won duels, anticipated play, and picked up direct runs in behind. It was already a sublime performance from Konate, and his goal capped his display off.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7: Didn’t allow much to develop down his flank while deployed as a right back. Should have done better with an effort from outside of the box that he didn’t catch as well as he would have hoped.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8: One of Liverpool’s best players throughout the game. Broke up play, and linked the attack. In a complete midfielder's performance, he was unlucky not to get an assist after a clever ball to Ekitike.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7: Worked hard and stretched Newcastle’s midfield with direct runs, but booked for a foul on Jacob Ramsey.

Florian Wirtz – 9: Really starting to shine at Anfield. Glided excellently through defenders before assisting Ekitike, and he made a difficult finish look easy after placing the ball into the far corner from Salah’s pass.

Cody Gakpo – 7: Battled by winning several duels and drifted inside to provide help to his midfield. Unlucky not to score after a slalom through defenders late on.

Mohamed Salah – 7: Didn’t always get the better of Hall and should have scored with two good chances wasted. Picked out Wirtz to give Liverpool a much-needed cushion.

Hugo Ekitike – 9: Timed his run exceptionally to apply the finishing touch to Wirtz’s pass, before producing an excellent burst of pace and finish for his second goal. Should have had a hat-trick, but fired wide of Nick Pope’s goal.

Substitutes:

Curtis Jones (for Ekitike, 84) – N/A: Settled the game down when introduced, quickly winning a foul from Hall.

Federico Chiesa (for Salah, 84) – N/A: On for Salah as Liverpool looked to see the game out, much to the delight of Anfield who instantly began to sing his song.

Wataru Endo (for Wirtz, 87) – N/A: A defensive switch to shore up the midfield after Wirtz came off to a standing ovation.

Newcastle ratings

Nick Pope – 4: Made a number of saves but couldn’t do much about the first three goals, while the fourth was a complete mess.

Lewis Hall – 6: One of Newcastle’s brightest in a respectable showing against Salah, while he was always an option on the left flank.

Dan Burn – 5: A no-nonsense approach saw Burn regularly clear the danger, but he was booked for dissent for complaining to the referee. Could have done more to organise his back line.

Malick Thiaw – 4: Made an important stop to deny Gravenberch in the first half, but was beaten easily by Ekitike for Liverpool's second goal. Also partially to blame for the Wirtz goal.

Kieran Trippier – 4: Struggled to make an impact on the match against Liverpool’s dynamic attack, who broke too quickly for Trippier at times.

Sandro Tonali – 5: Gave away the ball too frequently and couldn’t impose himself on the game.

Jacob Ramsey – 6: Rarely gave away possession and set the tone for an impressive athletic performance from Newcastle in the first hour. Booked for a late challenge on Kerkez.

Joe Willock – 5: Overcome an early injury scare as one of Newcastle’s best players in a tenacious first half, but his intensity dropped after the break.

Harvey Barnes – 6: Smashed a free-kick off the post in the first half and then tested Alisson with a powerful strike before the play was called back for offside. Fizzled out of the game in the final stages.

Anthony Gordon – 7: Began the match with as much intensity as he showed in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park, receiving a yellow card for a late challenge on Alisson. Enjoyed his goal in front of the Kop after a decisive finish.

Anthony Elanga – 5: Tracked back at times, but struggled to make a regular impact going forward and wasn’t allowed to use his pace before he came off for Jacob Murphy.

Substitutes:

Jacob Murphy (Elanga, for 73) – 5: Tried to be positive but the game soon fell out of Newcastle’s reach.

Yoanne Wissa (Barnes, for 73) – 5: Quiet after coming on for Barnes in the 73rd minute.

Nick Woltemade (Willock, 73) – 5: Didn’t give away the ball, but at the same time, didn’t threaten enough. It’s not clear whether Newcastle should be playing with the three target men strikers that they finished the game with, as they really began to struggle to transition the ball through midfield.

William Osula (for Trippier, 84) – N/A: Uninvolved.