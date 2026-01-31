Cristiano Ronaldo on target with 961st goal as Al Nassr resume Saudi Pro League title hunt

Al Nassr resumed their Saudi Pro League title charge as they sealed a comprehensive 3-0 win over Al Kholood to move to within three points of league leaders Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 47th minute, tapping in a deft pass from Joao Felix in front of an open goal to put Al Nassr ahead.

Mohamed Simakan doubled the lead before Kingsley Coman netted the third from the penalty spot to put the result beyond doubt.

It continued an excellent run for Jorge Jesus's team who have won four league games on the bounce, while Al Hilal secured a 90th-minute draw at Al Qadsiah as the gap at the top closed.

Ronaldo pushed his career goals tally to 961, just 39 away from the coveted 1,000 goal mark.

The star of the match, however, was fellow Portuguese star Joao Felix.

The summer signing from Chelsea assisted Ronaldo’s opener and Simakan's goal.

“Congratulations to the whole team,” Felix told the SPL website. “Even in the first half, 0-0, we created a lot of chances and defended well. We knew that later we would score, and we scored three goals in the second half.

“There could have been more, but we are happy. We won and we will continue on our way.”

Al Nassr made a stunning start to the season by winning their first nine games before losing their way, allowing Al Hilal to take the top spot.

However, Al Nassr have regained their touch. Felix said the only target now is the championship.

“There are moments when any shot is a goal; there are moments when we change the way and we don't,” Felix said. “But honestly, I don't want to know about the goals. I want to help the team, I want to win games. And, above all, I want to be champion.”

Ronaldo took to social media to celebrate a commanding win, posting “rising” on X.