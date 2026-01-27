Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr cut gap to Al Hilal in Saudi Pro League title race

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score but Al Nassr still got over the line to register an important victory over Al Taawoun on Monday night.

The game was settled just before half-time as Mohammed Al Dossary turned Sadio Mane's cross into his own net with Ronaldo lurking.

The result moved Nassr back into second place in the Saudi Pro League table – above Al Ahli – and to within five points of leaders Al Hilal, who were surprisingly held by Al Riyadh on Sunday night.

Given Hilal's disappointing result, it was a rare opportunity for Nassr to trim their advantage in the SPL title race. Mane was back in the side after leading Senegal to glory at the Africa Cup of Nations and the winger helped Nassr make a bright start to the game.

Ronaldo, who had struck the crossbar with an early volley, thought he had assisted the opener when Mohamed Simakan headed home his first-half free-kick only for the linesman's flag to go up.

Mane then created a chance for Ronaldo, but the Portugal star was denied by Taawoun keeper Mailson.

Brazilian shot-stopper Mailson continued to frustrate the Al Nassr attack, producing a superb save to deny Mane in the 43rd minute, after some sharp play from Ronaldo down the left.

Al Nassr pushed on in search of a second after the break but saw a succession of chances from Joao Felix, Ronaldo and Mane go begging. Mane then struck the post in the 58th minute.

Ronaldo looked to have won a penalty after being brought down by Waleed Al Ahmed but was again thwarted by the linesman.

Elsewhere, Al Ittihad ground out a 2-1 victory against 17th-placed Al Okhdood in Jeddah. Houssem Aouar struck the opener for last season's champions before N’Golo Kante grabbed a second.

Burak Ince pulled one back in the 59th minute but the hosts held on and currently sit sixth in the standings.

At the other end of the table, Al Hazem recorded a late 2-1 comeback win against Damac to move away from relegation trouble. The win lifted them into 11th while Damac stay 15th.

The SPL action resumes on Tuesday night when Al Ahli take on Al Ettifaq. On Wednesday, Al Hilal travel to Dammam to take on an Al Qadsiah side in good form under Brendan Rodgers.