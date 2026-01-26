Arsenal v Man United player ratings: Zubimendi 5, Saka 7; Maguire 9, Mbuemo 8

Premier League leaders Arsenal were beaten 3-2 by Manchester United in a breathless match at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City had cut the Gunners' lead at the top down to four points by beating Wolves 24 hours earlier and Mikel Arteta's side failed to increase that advantage as they fell to only their third league defeat of the season.

Michael Carrick continued his sensational start to his second spell as United interim manager, following up last weekend's Manchester derby victory with victory over the table-toppers in North London.

Everything was going to plan for Arsenal when they took the lead in the 29th minute after Lisandro Martinez's own goal.

But a terrible mistake by Martin Zubimendi in the 37th minute gifted United an equaliser, the Spaniard passing straight to Bryan Mbeumo, who finished in style.

Patrick Dorgu then smashed a ferocious shot ⁠in off the crossbar to ​put United ahead ‍in the 50th minute only for substitute Mikel Merino to ⁠prod ‌the hosts level in the 84th minute.

United were ⁠not finished, though, and Matheus Cunha curled home a superb finish three minutes later to the joy of visiting fans.

What they said:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: “I think we started the game really well, the first half hour we were very dominant. After that we gave them the goal.

“Errors are a part of football, very unlike us, but we gave them the goal and hope, and that shifted the energy because from half time we really struggled, especially to keep the ball in the right areas.

“In the second half they had two brilliant goals, some individual quality and magic moments. I think we managed to shift the energy, score the second goal, and you could feel that everything changed. The game was ready to go and win it.”

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick: “Away from home in these big games, you’ve got to take an element of control and calm things down a bit. I thought we did enough to grow into the game.

“The goals were fantastic goals, some of the football was good and we looked dangerous at certain times. There’s other times you have to defend. It was a performance with a bit of everything.”

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya - 6/10: Rounded by Mbeumo for United's first goal after a bad Zubimendi error. No chance with sensational Dorgu and Cunha strikes for the other two. Three United shots on target. Three United goals.

Jurrien Timber - 6/10: Looked like he had scored Arsenal's opener but was given as an own goal against United defender Martinez. That was an early high point as Arsenal's title charge took a hit.

William Saliba - 6/10: Vital little touch on the ball with sliding challenge that put off Fernandes and prevented United levelling in the first half. But not at his best.

Gabriel Magalhaes- 6/10: Testing evening against the dangerous Mbeumo. A rare triple breach of Arsenal's usually water-tight defence.

Piero Hincapie - 6/10: Ecuadorian was solid enough defensively but some wayward crossing at the other end of the pitch and decided against going for goal in second half when the shot was on.

Martin Zubimendi - 5/10: Spanish midfielder saw header saved by Lemmens in the opening 20 minutes but it was his dreadful back-pass that gifted Mbeumo United's first goal and Dorgu brushed past his challenge ahead of United's brilliant second.

Declan Rice - 6/10: Booked for foul on Fernandes in the second half and not his usual dominant self in midfield. One wild shot over bar summed up his evening. Corners always a threat.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10: Supplied first-time low volley ball into six-yard box that Timber scrambled home, but q quiet game for the captain who was hooked as part of a quadruple substitution before the hour mark.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10: Sublime intricate dink into box to find Odegaard, which led to the opening goal. Nearly caught out Semmens with a near-post strike but keeper saved just before Arsenal scored their second.

Gabriel Jesus - 5/10: First Premier League start in a year but could not repeat his midweek heroics that saw him score twice at Inter Milansome. Rarely threatened.

Leandro Trossard - 5/10: Scorer of some crucial goals for the Gunners but no sniff of that here and United's backline handled him with ease.

Substitutes

Mikel Merino (On for Odegaard 58') - 6/10: Scrambled home a finish after Arsenal corner caused chaos in United's box.

Ben White (On for Hincapie 58') - 4/10: Frustrated home fans with one overhit pass and again when he lost possession as Arsenal chased the game.

Eberichi Eze (On for Zubimendi 58') - 5/10: Not enjoyed much playing time of late and little impact after coming on.

Viktor Gyokeres (On for Jesus 58') - 5/10: Big-money summer signing couldn't muster a goal and has just five Premier League strikes this season

Noni Madueke (On for Trossard 75') - 5/10: Former Chelsea winger couldn't make an impact on the game.

Man United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 7/10: Saved from Zubimendi on 18 minutes. Faced four Arsenal corners in the first 20 minutes before Arsenal took the lead. The Gunners have done that 24 times this season and won all 24. Not today. Confident claiming balls in the air right until the end, apart from one where Arsenal scrambled the ball in.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10: Gave away a silly free-kick to Trossard on 39 but had a good game against the tricky Belgian. 96 minutes in, he got up early against Gabriel as Arsenal pushed for an equaliser. That’s now six unbeaten for United, their longest sequence in the league this season.

Hary Maguire - 9/10: Handled his 450th game in English football perfectly at a stadium where United haven’t had a league win for eight years. Big-time player and he showed that against Jesus. Hearty defending and justified in winning the man-ofman-of-the-match award.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10: The Argentine smashed into the Brazilian Jesus early on, then blocked a 14th-minute shot as Arsenal dominated. Then put the ball in his own net. Got forward. Battled with Gyokores. Passed well.

Luke Shaw - 8/10: Stood up well to Saka, stopping him from cutting inside, as Arsenal dominated for the first 30 minutes.

Casemiro - 8/10: The first game after he announced that he’s leaving and he used every bit of his experience to keep United in shape. Commandante Casemiro.

Kobbie Mainoo - 8/10: Covered the ground, helped keep Rice and Odegaard quiet. Lovely touch to set up Cunha for the winner.

Amad Diallo - 6/10: Quieter than he can be and Arsenal were most dangerous down his side. His corners were effective.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10: Aggressively marked by central defenders in a tough first half. Shot wide after Arsenal took the lead, the second after fine defending from Saliba. Rice was booked for standing on his foot. He’s an assist king and his one-two with Dorgu led to United’s second. Before that, he forced the error from Zubimendi that led to Mbeumo’s goal.

Patrick Dorgu - 8/10: In form before this game, but sloppy at times, including before the opening goal. Then he scored a wondrous second goal – what a strike! Came off injured after 80, but what a day for him. Again.

Bryan Mbeumo - 8/10: Cool as you like to confuse Raya and equalise after an Arsenal mistake – only the sixth goal Arsenal have conceded at home this term. Mbuemo’s 50th Premier League goal.

Substitutes

Matheus Cunha (On for Mbeumo 68') - 8/10: Brilliant strike from outside the area to make it 3-2. Showed the value of having a potential match-winner on the bench.

Benjamin Sesko (On for Dorgu 81') - N/A: The ball smashed him in his face for his first touch.

Noussair Mazraoui (On for Diallo 89') - N/A: No time to make an impact.