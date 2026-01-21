Inter Milan v Arsenal player ratings: Sommer 4, Akanji 5; Jesus 9, Zubimendi 8

Arsenal made it seven consecutive wins in the Uefa Champions League – a new club record – following an entertaining 3-1 win at the San Siro against last season’s finalists Inter Milan.

The Gunners now sit top of the standings with 21 points and are guaranteed a top-two spot, while Inter are in eighth place after their third defeat in a row in European action.

Mikel Arteta made seven changes to his side as he kept one eye on the Gunners’ clash with Manchester United at the weekend. And it was Gabriel Jesus who made the biggest impact, netting two first-half goals, one either side of Petar Susic’s stunning curled effort, to ensure their impressive form on the continent continues.

First, the Brazilian found himself in the right place at the right time to cleverly convert Jurrien Timber’s miscued effort. Susic then pulled Inter level with a well-taken effort, but Jesus was again first to react when Leandro Trossard headed a Bukayo Saka corner across goal, Jesus heading home from close range after the ball rebounded off the cross bar.

Inter threatened on the break while Arsenal had further chances to extend their lead, but it was Viktor Gyokeres, Jesus’ second-half replacement, who made the game safe. He converted with aplomb following Gabriel Martinelli’s sumptuous pass.

What they said

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta: “I’m very proud of the team. We needed a special and complete performance against a top side, and we got it. The courage to play and the willingness to take the game to the best team in Italy at the San Siro was special. We knew there would be difficult phases of the game and we managed that well, including the substitutes. I’m so happy for Gabriel [Jesus] who deserves the man of the match award, not just for his goals but for his hard work.”

Inter Milan coach Christian Chivu: “It was a tough night. We tried to stay in the game and we couldn’t take our chances when the game was 1-1. Arsenal made some changes in the second half and they’re one of the best teams in Europe. They have good quality and depth and though we tried to play our game, it didn’t happen. We still have some games tomorrow to see where we’ll be in the table, but we’ll still be here and try to do what we need to do.”

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus: “It was a dream night. I watched a lot of Italian football when I was a kid, so to be in this stadium and to score here brings tears to my eyes. It’s always difficult to play against Inter Milan. We’ve lost here before and tonight was difficult, but we controlled them better tonight. They have some top players, but we now have to keep going. I’m pleased I scored and that Viktor scored too.”

Inter Milan player ratings

Yann Sommer - 4/10: The Swiss stopper has been one of the form keepers in this season’s Champions League, but he could do little to stop any of Arsenal’s goals.

Manuel Akanji - 5/10: Had a torrid evening against Jesus and the wide threats of Saka and Trossard, and was made to eat his comments about Arsenal in the build-up, in which he stated Arsenal weren’t the best team in Europe. Was vilified by his own teammates when, at one stage, he headed the ball out for a corner after Arsenal had scored from a corner moments earlier.

Francesco Acerbi - 5/10: The ageing centre-back could do little to keep Arsenal at bay and found it tough to stop the front three. He grew into the game but was then booked for piggy-backing Gyokeres.

Alessandro Bastoni - 5/10: Had a tough evening but made a decisive block with a sliding challenge to deny Saka inside the area in the second half. Was later booked for a push on Merino.

Luis Henrique - 5/10: The Brazilian was second best throughout, and couldn’t deal with Arsenal’s pace and movement.

Nicolo Barella - 5/10: He was involved in Inter’s goal, for it was his effort that was deflected back to Susic in the build-up to the equaliser. However, overall, he couldn’t bring his impressive domestic form onto the big stage.

Piotr Zielinski - 6/10: Was often involved when Inter broke free on the counter. Ran at Arsenal’s back line just before the half-time break but his final ball lacked quality.

Petar Sucic - 7/10: Pulled Inter back into the game with a fine curling strike to beat David Raya, and had a second opportunity to level the score, which he spurned. He was the pick of Inter’s attacking players.

Federico Dimarco - 5/10: Had a wonderful chance before the break, but Raya saved his effort. Struggled against Saka throughout.

Lautaro Martinez - 5/10: Should have done better at both ends. When defending Saka’s corner he failed to get on the end of Trossard’s cut back. Then, when Inter counterattacked at pace, his effort on goal was high and wild. Another poor big-game performance.

Marcus Thuram - 7/10: Held the ball up well as the target man and brought Inter into the game after a slow start. Linked well with Martinez throughout, but his finishing lacked quality.

Substitutes

Francesco Pio Esposito (Martinez, 63') - 6/10: The sub had Inter’s best chance to level when Inter were 2-1 down. He controlled the ball on his chest and arrowed a shot wide of goal. One of the few players to get anything out of Saliba.

Davide Frattesi (Barella, 63') - 4/10: Struggled to get into the game and didn’t have the impact Chivu hoped for.

Andy Diouf (Zielinski, 82') N/A – The Frenchman couldn’t get going, and was anonymous after Arsenal netted the third.

Ange Bonny (Henrique, 82') N/A – The midfielder couldn’t find a way through Arsenal’s resolute shape.

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya - 6/10: The Spaniard could do little to stop Susic’s effort, but he was equal to everything else Inter threw at him. Was guilty of some wayward passing at times, which invited unnecessary pressure.

Jurrien Timber - 6/10: Solid once again but unspectacular. It was from his scuffed effort on goal that Gabriel Jesus was able to volley home to open the scoring.

William Saliba - 8/10: Another class performance from the centre-back. Looked effortless bringing the ball forward from the back and was rarely beaten in a duel.

Cristhian Mosquera - 6/10: Had a tough first half up against Thuram, but eased into it and slotted in well alongside Saliba. He did well to block the Frenchman with a sliding tackle, but the ball dropped to Barella, whose effort fell to Susic for the equaliser.

Martin Lewis-Skelly - 6/10: Another quiet game from the full-back, who is struggling to find his best form. There were glimpses throughout the game that he was turning the corner, though, and another 90 minutes will only benefit him.

Martin Zubimendi - 8/10: Has been the key man for Arsenal in the Champions League so far in terms of line-breaking passes and possession, and tonight was no different. Goes about his business quietly and efficiently.

Mikel Merino - 6/10: Slotted in well alongside Zubimendi and added physicality to the Gunners’ midfield, even if he wasn’t as consistent in possession.

Eberechi Eze - 6/10: Was involved in the build-up of Arsenal’s first goal when his incisive forward pass was directed into the area. However, he was often guilty of losing possession, which Inter would use to counter-attack.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10: A constant menace cutting in from the right-hand side. He was the first to test Sommer when he cut inside but could only fire into the Swiss keeper’s hands. However, it was from the England international’s deep cross that Trossard headed back across the face of goal for Jesus to net Arsenal’s second.

Gabriel Jesus - 9/10: It’s now three goals in two matches for Jesus. First, the Brazilian acted quickly and cleverly to direct Timber’s scuffed effort past Sommer to break the deadlock. Then, he headed home unchallenged after Leandro Trossard headed back across the face of goal from Saka’s corner. Looked lively throughout, and his link-up play was also good.

Leandro Trossard - 7/10: Like Saka, Trossard was a threat from the wing. It was the Belgian who recycled the ball back into the area following Saka’s deep corner for Jesus to head home. Had a couple of half-chances himself but couldn’t find the net.

Substitutes

Declan Rice (Eze, 64') - 6/10: Came on to shore up the Arsenal midfield, and was solid as you’d expect.

Ben White (Timber, 64') - 6/10: A tactical switch saw White come on to help see out the game, and he did what he had to do.

Gabriel Magalhaes (Mosquera, 74') - 6/10: Looked assured at the back after he came on.

Viktor Gyokeres (Jesus, 75') - 8/10: Had an immediate impact after coming on. First, he used his strength to draw a yellow card before adding Arsenal’s third, a sensational finish into the top corner following Martinelli’s stunning assist.

Gabriel Martinelli (Trossard, 79') - 7/10: Delivered a beautiful pass with the outside of his boot for Gyokeres to score Arsenal’s third.