Arab teams at Afcon: what lessons will Morocco, Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia take to the World Cup?

Four Arab teams that appeared at the 2025 African Cup of Nations will also be at the 2026 World Cup finals. How did they get on and what does it mean for their chances this summer?

Morocco

Afcon: Finalist

The hosts reached the final, though it was not exactly a thrilling ride. Given the scenes at the end in losing 1-0 to Senegal after a late penalty miss and an opposition walk off, the game has been overshadowed somewhat.

Positives: Were a spot-kick away from ending a half-century wait for a continental crown and the team looks as solid as ever, only losing to a strong Senegal, albeit in the most controversial of circumstances.

There is quality throughout with the likes of Yassine Bounou in goal and Achraf Hakimi. Brahim Diaz starred throughout and added an extra level to a team that reached the last four at the 2022 World Cup and after his horrendous late failure from 12 yards, should have a real point to prove.

Brahim Diaz's failed Panenka penalty in the Afcon final against Morocco came at a huge cost to the hosts. EPA

Negatives: Could have been a little more proactive at times and, folded, kind of, when the pressure was really on. Such a heartbreaking failure may be hard to recover from.

Coach: Walid Regragui. Has been in place since before the 2022 World Cup and has presided over the country’s most successful period. Has come in for criticism for not bringing the trophy home but is surely safe.

World Cup homework: The pressure of being hosts will, obviously, be removed and the Atlas Lions are capable of getting a result against Brazil in their group. Whatever happens, they should have too much for Scotland and Haiti. The real tests will come in the knockout stages.

Egypt

Afcon: 4th.

Overview: The Pharaohs bored their way to the knockout stages with just three goals but then came alive, scoring three against Benin and Ivory Coast to book a semi-final against Senegal. Once again against their rivals, Egypt never got going and lost a poor game 1-0.

Positives: Mohamed Salah can still make a difference when given the chance but the 33-year-old is, naturally, not as involved as much as he used to be. The defence is pretty solid and veteran goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy still has it at 37.

Mohamed Salah scored four goals for Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. AFP

Negatives: Didn’t offer enough going forward when they came up against quality opposition. If they are this conservative in a competition that they have won seven times, more than any other country, what are they going to be like at the World Cup?

Coach: There has been lots of criticism about the approach in the semi-final when Hossam Hassan seemed to set up Egypt for penalties from the first whistle. It could be time for some fresh ideas but the boss was unapologetic about his approach.

World Cup homework: With Salah and Omar Marmoush in attack, Egypt have the tools to succeed but need to find a way to get the best out of their Premier League stars while simultaneously not relying on them too much.

Algeria

Afcon: Quarter-finals

Overview: Won all three games in their group, squeezed past DR Congo after extra-time before losing 2-0 to a resurgent Nigeria. It was a controversial loss in that the Desert Foxes felt that they had a clear penalty for handball denied.

Positives: Did get to the last eight after two nightmares in the preceding tournaments when they didn’t win a single game. Goalkeeper Luca Zidane starred, keeping three clean sheets in his first appearances for the national team to suggest that he is here to stay. Rayan Alt-Nouri impressed as did Ibrahim Maza.

Negatives: Still a little reliant on Riyad Mahrez to make things happen. Perhaps the in-demand Anis Hadj Moussa can remove some of that burden.

Algeria fans ecstatic as they reach Afcon quarter-finals 01:15

Coach: Vladimir Petkovic. Looked pretty good in getting to the last eight and losing to Nigeria is no disgrace. The Bosnian’s future was in some doubt but a statement from the federation suggested that he will be going to North America this summer.

World Cup homework: The Nigeria loss, when they were on the backfoot for most of the game, shows that there is work to do against quality opposition and Argentina will be a step up in their opener. Will be confident of defeating Jordan but need their big players fit and fresh.

Tunisia

Afcon: Last 16

The 2004 champions got out of the group with a win over Uganda and drew with Tanzania without really impressing. Exited in the second round after a penalty shoot-out loss to Mali, despite the fact that the victors played for over 90 minutes with 10 men.

Positives: Hannibal Mejbri demonstrated that he is developing into a top-class midfielder, bringing all his Premier League experience to the pitch. Ali Abdi also impressed on the left.

Negatives: In the end, only managed one win, against Uganda. The team lacks that something special going forward and were unable to make their man advantage count in over 90 minutes against Mali.

Hannibal Mejbri was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing Afcon for Tunisia. AFP

Coach: Sami Trabelsi. Paid the price for an underwhelming performance with his job after less than a year in the hot seat. His replacement, Sabri Lamouchi, has lots of international experience and his pragmatic counter-attacking game could suit the team’s needs in the summer.

World Cup homework: At the moment, games against Japan and the Netherlands look daunting. At least the opponents will be on the front foot, leaving the Carthage Eagles with the relatively straightforward task of keeping things tight at the back and trying to grab something on the break.