Adil Boulbina stunner sends Algeria through as champions Ivory Coast also reach Afcon quarter-finals

A stunning Adil Boulbina strike deep into injury time settled a tense last-16 encounter to send Algeria through to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Democratic Republic of Congo's expense.

It looked as though both sides were content to go to penalties to determine who would progress before substitute Boulbina let fly with a thunderous effort in the 119th minute to stun the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

Boulbina, who plays his club football in Qatar with Al Duhail, sent the mostly-Algerian crowd into delirium with a goal worthy of settling any match.

“First of all, thank God. Congratulations to Algeria and to the fans. I came onto the pitch late and scored but it is a collective effort and not about me. It is a great feeling for the team,” Boulbina said.

It maintained Algeria's winning run at this Afcon, having topped their group with three wins. Vladimir Petkovic's side now look serious contenders to go all the way, and will next face fellow unbeaten side in Nigeria in Marrakesh on Saturday.

“I believe we deserved to win based on what our players delivered, and I thank them for that," Petkovic said.

"We played well as a group, dominated the match, overcame difficulties, scored a goal and managed to win and qualify. I think we managed the match professionally. Qualifying was important, and now we will think about the next match against Nigeria.”

The result, which leaves the Congolese still looking for their first win over Algeria, was harsh on the Central Africans.

France World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane was once again in attendance to watch his son Luca keep a fourth clean sheet of the tournament for Les Fennecs, though in truth neither he nor Lionel Mpasi in the opposite goal were much troubled as both sets of defences were well on top.

With penalties seeming inevitable, Mpasi made two good saves in quick succession to deny first Fares Chaibi and then Baghdad Bounedjah.

But there was nothing the keeper could do about Boulbina's goal, as the forward cut in from the left and let fly a stunning strike into the top right-hand corner.

“We played a good second half after the changes we made, but during extra time there was a breakdown. We did an excellent job and now we are disappointed. I congratulate the Algerian team and wish them the best," said DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre.

Having failed to make it out of their group at the past two editions of Afcon, the 2019 African champions Algeria look to have found the right blend of attacking guile and defensive stubbornness to once again harness the undoubted talent in the North Africans' squad.

Ivory Coast on track for repeat

Defending champions Ivory Coast kept their quest for back-to-back Afcon titles on track with a commanding 3-0 victory over Burkina Faso in Marrakesh.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo was the Ivorians' driving force, opening the scoring before laying on the assist for Yan Diomande to give Les Elephants a 2-0 lead going into the break.

While Burkina Faso briefly rallied, Bazoumana Toure's goal after a quick counter on 82 minutes extinguished all hope.

The result sets up a tantalising quarter-final clash against record seven-time champions Egypt in Agadir on Saturday.

Man-of-the-match Diallo spoke of the team's togetherness to prove that their win at the 2024 Afcon on home soil was no fluke.

“There is a genuine connection, a certain rhythm in the way we play. No one is trying to be the hero or to shine individually for the country. If I have the chance to make the pass, I do it. It’s instinctive; I give him the ball. That’s how we play,” Diallo said.

His coach Emerse Fae echoed the sentiment, highlighting his players' desire to recover the ball when lost in transition.

"They were under pressure at times and put in difficult situations, but they made a real effort to recover the ball very, very quickly," he said.

"There were many interceptions, duels won and balls regained directly from the opponent’s feet. That aspect of our game pleased me a lot."

%E2%80%98White%20Elephant%E2%80%99 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jesse%20V%20Johnson%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Michael%20Rooker%2C%20Bruce%20Willis%2C%20John%20Malkovich%2C%20Olga%20Kurylenko%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

Hotel Silence

Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir

Pushkin Press

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Getting%20there%20and%20where%20to%20stay %3Cp%3EEtihad%20Airways%20operates%20seasonal%20flights%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi%20to%20Nice%20C%C3%B4te%20d'Azur%20Airport.%20Services%20depart%20the%20UAE%20on%20Wednesdays%20and%20Sundays%20with%20outbound%20flights%20stopping%20briefly%20in%20Rome%2C%20return%20flights%20are%20non-stop.%20Fares%20start%20from%20Dh3%2C315%2C%20flights%20operate%20until%20September%2018%2C%202022.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20Radisson%20Blu%20Hotel%20Nice%20offers%20a%20western%20location%20right%20on%20Promenade%20des%20Anglais%20with%20rooms%20overlooking%20the%20Bay%20of%20Angels.%20Stays%20are%20priced%20from%20%E2%82%AC101%20(%24114)%2C%20including%20taxes.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

STAGE%201%20RESULTS %3Cp%3E1)%20Tim%20Merlier%20(Soudal-Quick-Step)%2C%203h%2017%E2%80%99%2035%E2%80%9D%3Cbr%3E2)%20Caleb%20Ewan%20(Lotto%20Dstny)%20same%20time%3Cbr%3E3)%20Mark%20Cavendish%20(Astana%20Qazaqstan%20Team)%20same%20time%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EGeneral%20Classification%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E1)%20Tim%20Merlier%20(Soudal%20Quick-Step)%203%3A17%3A25%3Cbr%3E2%20-%20Caleb%20Ewan%20(Lotto%20Dstny)%20%2B4%22%3Cbr%3E3%20-%20Luke%20Plapp%20(Ineos%20Grenadiers)%20%2B5%22%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Dictionary of Animal Languages

Heidi Sopinka

​​​​​​​Scribe