Afcon 2025: Resurgent Riyad Mahrez powering Algeria's championship ambitions

Fans have not been pouring over the border between Algeria and Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations. But that’s only because they cannot, the heavily guarded frontier now in its fourth decade of allowing no crossings other than for exceptional circumstances. But supporters of the so-called Fennecs, the Desert Foxes, have found indirect means to be present for what is already the best Afcon expedition of any since Algeria last became the champions of the continent.

That was in 2019, in Egypt, the last time North Africa hosted the event and if Riyad Mahrez’s men take that as an omen, they would carefully subject any elevated expectations to some humility. They went into Wednesday's final Group E fixture already assured of top spot, courtesy of wins over Sudan and Burkina Faso. They ended it with a perfect record, a 3-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea, ensuring maximum points and with it a continued stay in the Moroccan capital Rabat for next week's last-16 fixture. But all that still feels mostly like relief.

No Algerian needs reminding what a wretched set of reigning Afcon champions their national team were and how far they plummeted after the glorious annexing of the country’s second Cup of Nations in Cairo six years ago. Their defence of the crown lasted three games – one draw, two losses, one of them to Equatorial Guinea – in Cameroon in 2022. The follow-up, in Ivory Coast in early 2024, would scarcely be any better, a defeat to Mauritania consigning them to the earliest possible exit, with two points from a scratchy group stage.

It cost head coach Djamel Belmadi, architect of the 2019 success, his job. One of his last acts had been to drop Mahrez, the captain.

It felt like an era had closed. At that point, it seemed plausible that Mahrez, a serial club medallist in English football, with Leicester City and Manchester City and, earlier this year, an Asian club champion with Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia, might put an end to his international career.

He agreed with Vladimir Petkovic, Belmadi’s successor, to take a break from Algeria duty. When he returned, for the qualifiers for the current Afcon, he sensed scepticism. The Fennecs have to answer to a demanding public and any hint that, into his mid-30s, Mahrez might no longer glide as elegantly, or swiftly, past opponents as he used to tends to generate disproportionate scorn.

Yet here, two matches into the 35th Cup of Nations, the sixth Afcon of Mahrez’s career, he has become his country’s highest-ever goalscorer in final tournaments of this competition. He struck twice in the 3-0 win over Sudan and added a confident penalty to edge his team past Burkina Faso. He was rested on Wednesday as goals from Zineddine Belaid, Fares Chaibi and Ibrahim Maza proved that, even without their talisman, Algeria have enough firepower spread throughout the team.

Petkovic, like his captain, has endured some criticism over the past two years for a perceived conservatism in his approach, despite a run of 16 competitive games unbeaten and a successful World Cup qualifying campaign.

But in Morocco, there has been genuine panache about some of the Fennecs’ football, with Mahrez supplying his guile on the right, and Mohamed Amoura and Rayan Ait-Nouri making the left flank a high-speed, high-skill freeway that will have been watched by the Democratic Republic of Congo – Algeria's opponents in the last 16 – and every right-back still in the tournament with some dread, should they have to marshall that pair in Afcon’s later stages.

While a fit Ait-Nouri – the Manchester City attacking full-back had been troubled by ankle problem earlier in the season – and a renascent Mahrez would make almost any team better, the ever greater value of Amoura, the Wolfsburg striker, to the national side has been a feature of Petkovic’s tenure. “We have been able to set the tempo,” said Petkovic after the 1-0 win over Burkina Faso, “and control the games.”

Amoura’s pace and energy stretches defences. There have been encouraging glimpses, too, of what Maza, the 20-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen, can add to Algeria’s attacking portfolio, an area where, in the build-up to the tournament, there had been setbacks.

Petkovic lost a key man when Amine Gouiri, of Olympique Marseille, sustained a shoulder injury in October. Meanwhile, fitness issues meant the mercurial Houssem Aouar, playmaker at Saudi champions Al Ittihad, dropped out of the reckoning.

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez scores from the penalty spot against Burkino Faso. AFP

Further injury, to goalkeeper Alexis Guendouz, obliged Petkovic into another change of plan, for which a solution had begun to present itself in September, when Luca Zidane, the former France youth international, made himself available at senior international level for Algeria, one of three countries he was eligible to represent. His grandparents emigrated from there to France, where his father was born. His mother is Spanish.

That father, of course, is Zinedine Zidane, World Cup winner with France in 1998, ex-Ballon d’Or and the immensely successful former head coach of Real Madrid, where Luca began his senior career.

Zinedine and various members of the family have been a conspicuous presence in Rabat for Algeria’s games, delighted that Luca, who now plays for Granada in Spain’s second division, has climbed, through a combination of circumstances, to the status of No 1 keeper for the Fennecs.

So far, he has kept two clean sheets. His understudy, Anthony Mandrea, was handed the goalkeeping duties against Equatorial Guinea as Algeria conceded their first goal of the tournament. With top spot guaranteed and their opponents already eliminated, Petkovic could rotate his squad little consequence.

Maximum points from their group assignment, qualifying that little bit better than their main north Africa rivals Egypt and Morocco, Algeria next face DR Congo on Tuesday. With Mahrez rested and others showcasing their abilities to step up, the Fennecs look ready to once again they are serious title contenders on the continent.