Afcon 2025: Hakimi returns, Salah rested as Morocco and Egypt advance to last-16

Ayoub El Kaabi struck twice as Morocco eased into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 3-0 win over Zambia on Monday, but it was the sight of Achraf Hakimi returning to action after a long injury lay-off that will raise hopes that the host nation can go all the way.

African player of the year Hakimi made his first appearance of the tournament after almost two months out with an ankle injury sustained playing for his club side Paris Saint-Germain. He was introduced as a substitute midway through the second half in place of Noussair Mazraoui.

Mali also qualified for the next round and Mohamed Salah was rested for Egypt's 0-0 draw against Angola. while South Africa also secured qualification for the knockout phase after edging Zimbabwe 3-2 in a dramatic encounter.

Hosts Morocco, widely regarded as the tournament favourites, responded impressively after being booed off following a 1-1 draw with Mali in their previous outing. Knowing that victory at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat would guarantee top spot in Group A, Walid Regragui’s side produced one of their most convincing performances of the competition.

Olympiakos forward El Kaabi opened the scoring early, rising to nod home from close range after a perfectly weighted delivery from Azzedine Ounahi. The Marseille midfielder was again the architect as Morocco doubled their lead on 27 minutes, his incisive pass finding Brahim Diaz, who swept the ball beyond the Zambian goalkeeper to continue his fine scoring run.

Diaz, the Real Madrid forward, has now found the net in all three of Morocco’s group matches and, along with El Kaabi, sits on three goals for the tournament alongside Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez. El Kaabi completed his brace shortly after the interval with a spectacular overhead kick, again following creative work from Ounahi, to put the contest beyond Zambia’s reach.

“Scoring early on changes everything,” Regragui said. “We need to continue like this but not get carried away and keep our feet on the ground.”

Zambia were eliminated and extended their winless run at Afcon to 12 matches across four tournaments since lifting the trophy in 2012.

Mali also progressed from Group A after a goalless draw with Comoros in Casablanca, a third successive stalemate that left them second in the section. The Eagles finished the match with 10 men following Amadou Haidara’s dismissal and will remain in the city for a last-16 tie on Saturday.

Earlier, South Africa booked their place in the knockout phase thanks to a 3-2 win over Zimbabwe in Marrakesh. Tshepang Moremi’s deflected effort gave Bafana Bafana an early lead, but Zimbabwe levelled through a superb solo goal from Tawanda Maswanhise.

Burnley striker Lyle Foster restored South Africa’s advantage early in the second half, only for an Aubrey Modiba own goal to make it 2-2.

Oswin Appollis then converted a late penalty to secure victory, although coach Hugo Broos was left frustrated by his side’s lack of control. “Once again we fell asleep after a good start,” the 73-year-old said.

Egypt topped Group B with a 0-0 draw against Angola, while the final round of group games continues on Tuesday.

