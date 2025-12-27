Mohamed Salah 'very happy' after powering Egypt into Afcon 2025 knockouts

Mohamed Salah delivered when it mattered once again as the Egyptian superstar converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time against South Africa to help the Pharaohs secure qualification for the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Egypt became the first team through to the last-16 stage. Salah, who secured the Pharaohs’ opening win with a stoppage-time strike against Zimbabwe on Monday, did it again in Agadir and his penalty before the break secured progression from Group B.
But South Africa were aggrieved not to be awarded a spot-kick towards the end when Yasser Ibrahim appeared to handle the ball inside the box.
Egypt's penalty was given after a VAR check when South African right-back Khuliso Mudau raised his left arm and struck Salah in the eye.
The Pharaohs skipper converted the penalty as goalkeeper Ronwen Williams went the wrong way.
There was more drama in added time when right-back Mohamed Hany stamped on Teboho Mokoena, leading to a second yellow card for the defender.
South Africa could not find a leveller despite the extra man, and then came the late decision not to give Bafana Bafana a spot-kick of their own as Egypt held on.
After two rounds in Group B, record seven-time champions Egypt have six points and are guaranteed a top-two finish.
South Africa have three points, and Angola and Zimbabwe one each after they drew 1-1 in Marrakesh earlier with veteran Knowledge Musona scoring for the Warriors to cancel out Gelson Dala's opener.
“I'm very happy for the result, for sure. It was a tough game, they dominated most of the time. It's a team that can keep the ball for a long time so I think we had a good gameplan, it worked,” said Salah.
“We walked away with the three points, it's the most important thing. The atmosphere is incredible. Hopefully we can carry on like this.”
South Africa should arguably have been given a penalty in stoppage time when Ibrahim blocked a shot with his arm. After a long delay, the referee decided against awarding the spot kick after consulting video replays and Ibrahim sank to the ground in relief.
“We didn’t have much luck. We also had several refereeing decisions go against us,” South Africa coach Hugo Broos said.
“The penalty awarded to Egypt was ridiculous, really ridiculous.
“Regarding us not being awarded a penalty near the end, the arm of the Egyptian was extended and the ball touched it. It was a penalty.”
Morocco made to wait
Meanwhile, hosts Morocco missed the chance to secure qualification for the Afcon knockout phase after drawing 1-1 with Mali.
In the Group A clash between Morocco and Mali at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Brahim Diaz have the home team the lead from a penalty deep in first-half injury time before Lassine Sinayoko equalised on 64 minutes.
The stalemate ended Morocco's world record winning run after 19 matches.
It also means Morocco have not yet confirmed their last-16 place, although they are first in their section with four points from two games.
