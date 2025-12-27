Mohamed Salah 'very happy' after powering Egypt into Afcon 2025 knockouts

Mohamed Salah delivered when it mattered once again as the Egyptian superstar converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time against South Africa to help the Pharaohs secure qualification for the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt became the first team through to the last-16 stage. Salah, who secured the Pharaohs’ opening win with a stoppage-time strike against Zimbabwe on Monday, did it again in Agadir and his penalty before the break secured progression from Group B.

But South Africa were aggrieved not to be awarded a spot-kick towards the end when Yasser Ibrahim appeared to handle the ball inside the box.

Egypt's penalty was given after a VAR check when South African right-back Khuliso Mudau raised his left arm and struck Salah in the eye.

The Pharaohs skipper converted the penalty as goalkeeper Ronwen Williams went the wrong way.

There was more drama in added time when right-back Mohamed Hany stamped on Teboho Mokoena, leading to a second yellow card for the defender.

South Africa could not find a leveller despite the extra man, and then came the late decision not to give Bafana Bafana a spot-kick of their own as Egypt held on.

After two rounds in Group B, record seven-time champions Egypt have six points and are guaranteed a top-two finish.

South Africa have three points, and Angola and Zimbabwe one each after they drew 1-1 in Marrakesh earlier with veteran Knowledge Musona scoring for the Warriors to cancel out Gelson Dala's opener.

“I'm very happy for the result, for sure. It was a tough game, they dominated most of the time. It's a team that can keep the ball for a long time so I think we had a good gameplan, it worked,” said Salah.

“We walked away with the three points, it's the most important thing. The atmosphere is incredible. Hopefully we can carry on like this.”

South Africa should arguably have been given a penalty in stoppage time when Ibrahim blocked a shot with his arm. After a long delay, the referee decided against awarding the spot kick after consulting video replays and Ibrahim sank to the ground in relief.

“We didn’t have much luck. We also had several refereeing decisions go against us,” South Africa coach Hugo Broos said.

“The penalty awarded to Egypt was ridiculous, really ridiculous.

“Regarding us not being awarded a penalty near the end, the arm of the Egyptian was extended and the ball touched it. It was a penalty.”

Morocco made to wait

Meanwhile, hosts Morocco missed the chance to secure qualification for the Afcon knockout phase after drawing 1-1 with Mali.

In the Group A clash between Morocco and Mali at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Brahim Diaz have the home team the lead from a penalty deep in first-half injury time before Lassine Sinayoko equalised on 64 minutes.

The stalemate ended Morocco's world record winning run after 19 matches.

It also means Morocco have not yet confirmed their last-16 place, although they are first in their section with four points from two games.

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 VAT and Dh166,464 VAT On sale: now

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

The bio Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite travel destination: Maldives and south of France Favourite pastime: Family and friends, meditation, discovering new cuisines Favourite Movie: Joker (2019). I didn’t like it while I was watching it but then afterwards I loved it. I loved the psychology behind it. Favourite Author: My father for sure Favourite Artist: Damien Hurst

A%20Little%20to%20the%20Left %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMax%20Inferno%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PC%2C%20Mac%2C%20Nintendo%20Switch%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

5 of the most-popular Airbnb locations in Dubai Bobby Grudziecki, chief operating officer of Frank Porter, identifies the five most popular areas in Dubai for those looking to make the most out of their properties and the rates owners can secure: • Dubai Marina The Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence are popular locations, says Mr Grudziecki, due to their closeness to the beach, restaurants and hotels. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh482 to Dh739

Two bedroom: Dh627 to Dh960

Three bedroom: Dh721 to Dh1,104 • Downtown Within walking distance of the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the famous fountains, this location combines business and leisure. “Sure it’s for tourists,” says Mr Grudziecki. “Though Downtown [still caters to business people] because it’s close to Dubai International Financial Centre." Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh497 to Dh772

Two bedroom: Dh646 to Dh1,003

Three bedroom: Dh743 to Dh1,154 • City Walk The rising star of the Dubai property market, this area is lined with pristine sidewalks, boutiques and cafes and close to the new entertainment venue Coca Cola Arena. “Downtown and Marina are pretty much the same prices,” Mr Grudziecki says, “but City Walk is higher.” Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh524 to Dh809

Two bedroom: Dh682 to Dh1,052

Three bedroom: Dh784 to Dh1,210 • Jumeirah Lake Towers Dubai Marina’s little brother JLT resides on the other side of Sheikh Zayed road but is still close enough to beachside outlets and attractions. The big selling point for Airbnb renters, however, is that “it’s cheaper than Dubai Marina”, Mr Grudziecki says. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh422 to Dh629

Two bedroom: Dh549 to Dh818

Three bedroom: Dh631 to Dh941 • Palm Jumeirah Palm Jumeirah's proximity to luxury resorts is attractive, especially for big families, says Mr Grudziecki, as Airbnb renters can secure competitive rates on one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh503 to Dh770

Two bedroom: Dh654 to Dh1,002

Three bedroom: Dh752 to Dh1,152

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now