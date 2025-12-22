Egypt hunt for eighth Afcon crown with all eyes on superstar Mohamed Salah

As the curtain rises on the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Egypt are all set to kick off their quest for a record-extending eighth continental title against Zimbabwe in their Group B opener in Agadir on Monday.

Here are some of the main talking points surrounding the Pharaohs entering the competition.

A 15-year drought

No team has matched Egypt's record seven Afcon championships, including an unprecedented three-peat between 2006 and 2010.

But the Pharaohs have not triumphed in the competition since, and arrive in Morocco looking to end a 15-year Afcon drought.

After failing to qualify in three editions (2012, 2013, and 2015), losing two finals (2017 and 2021), and getting knocked out of the last-16 twice (2019 and 2023), Egypt are out to reestablish themselves as an African powerhouse, and carry the weight of expectations of 120 million fans back home.

Afcon fever has already taken over the Egyptian streets, with all television commercials carrying the same message: “We want the eighth star”.

One of the most replayed TV ads from a major telecom company released ahead of Morocco 2025 paints a satirical image of just how long it’s been since Egypt have won the Afcon.

Featuring a group of Egyptian football legends including Mido, Essam El Hadary, Mohamed Barakat, Wael Gomaa, Hossam Ghaly and Sayed Moawad, who have all been on Afcon-winning squads, the TV spot pokes fun at some of the events that have occurred since Egypt’s last continental success; be it Mido’s frequent weight fluctuations, El Hadary becoming a grandfather, or Sayed Moawad’s son Omar (Real Betis) becoming a U20 national team player himself.

Despite Egypt’s struggles and near misses in recent years, the national team players are feeling confident that their luck will turn in this year’s edition.

“This is my fifth participation in this competition. I reached two finals and I haven’t won it yet. But I feel like this time the spirit among the coaching staff and the squad is very high, we are all working as one unit and I’m hopeful this generation will make it happen,” said midfielder Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ on Sunday ahead of the Zimbabwe game.

“As coach Hossam Hassan said, you can’t end your career without winning a title with the national team. God willing, we will reap the rewards of all the effort we have put in over the past period.”

All eyes on Salah

If the pressure is high on Egypt to revive their African glory days, the majority of that pressure undoubtedly lies on the shoulders of Liverpool star Mohamed Salahrecently released.

Just like Lionel Messi spent years being criticised for not winning silverware with Argentina before he finally silenced his doubters and won the Copa America (twice) and the World Cup, Salah is constantly under scrutiny for not delivering a championship for Egypt.

The 33-year-old joins the national team at a turbulent time, as his future at Liverpool hangs in the balance.

The Afcon is a chance for him to shift the narrative away from his problems with his club, recapture his form and remind the world of what he’s capable of on the pitch, and most importantly, fulfil his dream of lifting a trophy in an Egyptian jersey.

A recently released TV ad shows Salah walking with his daughters to practice. His eldest, Makkah, asks him why he is going to train on his day off. “Haven’t you won everything already?” she says. “Not yet,” Salah responds. “This is Egypt!”

The sentiment is clear and the "Egyptian King" seems determined as ever.

Salah hasn’t started for Liverpool since a 4-1 home defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Uefa Champions League on November 30, but Egypt manager Hossam Hassan says his spirits have been high since he linked up with his national teammates.

“I believe Salah will be among the best players at the tournament and he will remain an icon and one of the best players in the world,” said Hassan. “I support him technically and morally, because we cannot forget that Salah needs to win the Africa Cup of Nations.”

Do or die for Hossam Hassan

With rumours afloat that the Egyptian Football Association has lined up replacements for Hassan, in the event Afcon results don’t go Egypt’s way, the 59-year-old former striker will be under intense pressure in Morocco.

Hassan, who is Egypt’s all-time goal-scorer and has won three Afcons, took over the Pharaohs last year and helped guide them to the 2026 Fifa World Cup. He wants nothing more than to be in charge when Egypt head to North America next summer for just their fourth global finals appearance.

Following a friendly victory over Cape Verde last month, Hassan made controversial comments about the quality of the Egypt squad, saying he had at his disposal only “two and a quarter” players competing professionally in Europe – Salah, Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush, and the “quarter” he was referring to being Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed.

Hassan elaborated by saying that Mohamed would excel in Ligue 1 if he were given the chance to play but the statements were generally considered negative and have been met with a great deal of criticism.

In Sunday’s press conference in Agadir, Hassan did well to reaffirm his faith in the squad, saying: “The generation we have right now is very ambitious. We know how tough this competition is, but Egypt is a big team and we are out to contend for the title. Egyptian fans are waiting for us to deliver and we are capable of that.”

He added: “We have created a team that includes players from different age groups. We have 14 new players. We called up players from the squad that played in the Paris 2024 Olympics, in addition to the players we called up from the Egyptian Premier League, and the veteran players who have competed in previous editions, as well as the players who play in Europe.

“I believe I have a mix of players that allows us to aim for an eighth Afcon title. A champion has to be ready to live up to expectations. Egypt is a big team and will continue to be a big team in this competition, as well as future ones.

Strong group stage record

The Pharaohs have lost just one of their last 22 Afcon group matches and are unbeaten in 20 out of 26 opening games in tournament history.

Their most recent opening-game defeat came in the 2021 edition against Nigeria.

Egypt advanced to the knockouts in each of their previous seven Afcon appearances. The last time they failed to do so was in 2004.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Ahmed El Shenawy (Pyramids FC), Mostafa Shobeir (Al Ahly), Mohamed Sobhi (Zamalek)

Defenders: Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly), Ahmed Eid (Al Masry), Rami Rabia (Al Ain), Khaled Sobhi (Al Masry), Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly), Mohamed Ismail (Zamalek), Hossam Abdelmaguid (Zamalek), Mohamed Hamdy (Pyramids), Ahmed Fatouh (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Marwan Attia (Al Ahly), Hamdi Fathi (Al Wakrah), Mohanad Lasheen (Pyramids), Mahmoud Saber (ZED FC), Mohamed Shehata (Zamalek), Imam Ashour (Al Ahly), Ahmed Sayed “Zizo” (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet” (Al Ahly), Ibrahim Adel (Al Jazira), Mostafa Fathi (Pyramids), Omar Marmoush (Manchester City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Forwards: Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes), Salah Mohsen (Al Masry), Osama Faisal (National Bank of Egypt SC)

Group B match schedule

Monday, December 22: Egypt v Zimbabwe (midnight kick-off UAE)

Friday, December 26: Egypt v South Africa (7pm)

Monday, December 29: Egypt v Angola (8pm)

