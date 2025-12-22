Afcon 2025: Morocco open with win but Regragui insists Hakimi needs to be handled with care

Morocco began their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a controlled 2-0 victory over Comoros in Rabat on Sunday, but coach Walid Regragui insisted patience would remain the guiding principle in his handling of captain Achraf Hakimi.

Regragui had suggested on the eve of the tournament that Hakimi was fit enough to feature, yet the Paris Saint-Germain full-back was left unused as Morocco opted against taking any risks with their best player.

Hakimi has not played since suffering an ankle injury for PSG against Bayern Munich on November 4, and Manchester United’s Noussair Mazraoui was entrusted with the right-back role instead.

“We need Hakimi because he is the best player in Africa and one of the best in the world,” Regragui said. “No team can afford to be without their best player, but Mazraoui is a fantastic player. He has different qualities, although Achraf would have helped us today. We didn’t want to take a risk. We are being very careful with him.”

Hakimi’s presence was nevertheless felt. The African Footballer of the Year was presented to supporters before kick-off, drawing a warm reception inside the stadium, and Regragui remains confident the 25-year-old will play a role as the tournament progresses.

“We will see how he is in the next 48 hours to see if he can start against Mali,” the coach said. “We are convinced he will play during the Afcon and we are waiting patiently.”

Morocco, seeking to confirm their status as Africa’s leading force, were made to work harder than expected by a stubborn Comoros side ranked 108th in the world. Al Ain forward Soufiane Rahimi squandered an early opportunity to settle nerves when his penalty was saved by goalkeeper Yannick Pandor, and the visitors’ disciplined defensive shape frustrated the hosts throughout the first half.

The breakthrough finally arrived 10 minutes after the interval when Mazraoui, vindicating Regragui’s faith, delivered a precise pass that Brahim Diaz converted to spark visible relief around the ground. Ayoub El Kaabi then produced the moment of the night in the 74th minute, launching himself into an acrobatic bicycle kick that flew beyond Pandor and into the net.

Watching from the royal box, Crown Prince Moulay Hassan rose to applaud. Fifa president Gianni Infantino, seated beside a portrait of King Mohammed VI, declared before kick-off: “This will be the best ever Africa Cup of Nations.”

There was concern, however, when Romain Saïss was forced off early, the centre-back leaving the pitch in tears after feeling discomfort behind his knee. “We don’t know if it is muscular or something else,” Regragui said. “We hope it’s not too serious and that we can get him back later.”

The win extended Morocco’s winning run to 19 matches and sets up a more searching examination against Mali in Rabat on Friday. “It is a good start, although we are not getting carried away,” Regragui said. “Mali will be a different match. They have top-level players and maybe we will have less possession.”

Comoros coach Stefano Cusin, meanwhile, expressed pride in his young squad’s resilience. “Morocco are the best team in Africa and one of the best in the world,” he said. “It is not an embarrassment to lose to them.”

